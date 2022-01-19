América-MG beats Botafogo 1-0 and is in the Copinha semifinal – 01/18/2022

América-MG is in the semifinals of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The Minas Gerais club beat Botafogo, 1-0, with a goal scored by Adyson. The opponent of the Minas Gerais team will be known later this night: the winner of the duel between Mirassol and Santos.

The game was played and Botafogo dominated most of the time. In a defensive failure, Coelho opened the scoring in the first half and bet on defensive solidity to maintain the result and reach the classification. The Minas Gerais club seeks to reach the final to win the tournament title for the second time – it was champion in 1996.

Botafogo better, but Coelho in front

The match started hot, but with no great chances created. The first good offensive arrival was from América-MG. Striker Renato Marques received the ball in depth, invaded the area and finished, forcing goalkeeper Lucas Barreto to make a good save.

Botafogo finished a few times in the American goal, but without much danger. Despite the good chance created by the Minas Gerais team, Botafogo controlled the game more and occupied the offensive field and was better in the match. Jefinho, Kawan and Gabriel Tigrão finished with danger for the cariocas, but without success.

Glorioso dominated the match when Liberato, a white midfielder, made a mistake when leaving the game. Adyson stole the ball in the offensive midfielder, advanced into the area and finished a cross, beating the Botafogo goalkeeper and opening the scoring.

Attack X Defense

At the beginning of the second half, Botafogo continued to occupy more of the offensive field. Maranhão, twice, forced the American goalkeeper Cássio to make two interventions to avoid the tie. América-MG seemed comfortable with the game’s situation. He backed off the mark and, scoring in his own field, bet on counterattacks. Botafogo rotated the ball in the middle, without being able to repeat the good chances of the beginning of the second stage.

As the second half passed, the team from Rio continued to press in search of a tie. Kauê and Raí were in danger, but could not change the score. Botafogo made changes aiming at the tie, but Coelho continued to defend himself very efficiently. In the final stretch of the match, the carioca club went to the “muffler”, but kept bumping into the opposing defense. The alvinegro abused the balls raised in the area, but the defense of América-MG hit back at every opportunity. In practically the last move of the match, Reydson missed a good chance with a header, in the small area.