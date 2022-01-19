Ana Maria Braga criticizes Naiara Azevedo for speaking at ‘BBB 22’: ‘I hope you learn’ | BBB

Ana Maria Braga criticizes Naiara Azevedo for controversial speech about racism on ‘BBB 22’Reproduction / Globe
Published 01/18/2022 15:12
This Tuesday morning, Ana Maria used her Instagram to explain the problem of the sertaneja’s statements: “Not wanting racism to exist is different from denying it. I learned, surrounding myself with patient and loving people, that this ‘thought of equality’ causes pain in black people. Because they are the ones who suffer (literally) in their skin and only they can witness whether racism exists or not”, he began by publishing an excerpt from Naiara’s speech.
“It’s as if you told the doctor that you’re in pain and he tells you that the pain doesn’t exist, because he’s not feeling anything. I hope that Naiara surrounds herself with loving people and learns that too. And that in the future there will be this world where color is indifferent. But, for now, the security guard at the expensive store sees color, the employer sees color… While many people are seeing color and many people are suffering prejudice of all kinds because of color, we have to see color “, completed the presenter of “Mais Você”.
