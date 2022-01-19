Announced by Remo, Vanilson was close to playing in a rival club

Paysandu showed interest in the striker in December 2021, but dropped out as soon as he learned the transfer would be complicated

Vanilson, who was close to joining Remo’s squad at the beginning of this season, was almost hired by the biggest blue rival, Paysandu. According to information from Globo Esporte Pará, the bicolor team made contact with the player in early December, but did not open negotiations because of his situation with Arar, from Saudi Arabia.

According to information, the Boogeyman checked the athlete’s condition with TMS, which is FIFA’s system for international transfers, and learned that he had a current contract with the Saudi club. Soon after, a bicolor leader sought the striker to better understand the situation, who claimed to have filed a contract termination request, as he was not receiving a salary.

However, for the negotiations to move forward, Vanilson would have to have had a mutually agreed termination by August 30, 2021, the closing date of the international transfer window. Only in this way would the Boogeyman be able to register the player in Brazil. But, as the search was unilateral, if the termination was successful, the player could only close a deal from February 1 of this year, which is when the international transfer window begins.

So far, Vanilson has not yet managed to terminate the link with Arar and has not had his visa to leave Saudi Arabia approved. Therefore, the Lion announced that the player will not be part of the blue team “at this moment”. The expectation was that he would leave the Asian country last weekend and join the rest of the group that is carrying out pre-season training in the municipality of Parauapebas, however, this ended up not consolidating.