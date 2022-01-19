Another military police officer involved in the 2020 riot in Ceará is expelled from the Corporation – Security

Military police officer Gabriel Lima Martins was expelled from the Corporation. The decision was published in the Official State Gazette (DOE) this Tuesday (18). According to the Comptroller General of Discipline of Public Security Organs, the maximum sanction needed to be applied to the soldier due to his direct participation in the riot that took place in Ceará at the beginning of 2020.

The final report of the commission prosecuting the application of expulsion was accepted, considering that “any sanction other than expulsion would not reach the end that guides the very raison d’être of the disciplinary correctional activity”.

CGD stated that there is sufficient evidence of the police officer’s participation in the riot, and he appeared at the 18th BPM, in February 2020, with behavior that violated and contradicted the Corporation’s provisions.

Gabriel would have been acclaimed by the police when he arrived at the Battalion, “having been taken in the arms by the mutineers. With his disdain for his constitutional mission, he vehemently injured fundamental attributes, determinants of state military morality, such as hierarchy, discipline, professionalism , loyalty, honor, honesty, among others”, reads the publication.

With this decision, eight PMs are already excluded from the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE). The last expulsions were recorded in December 2021, including that of Flávio Alves Sabino.

‘Cabo Sabino’ was appointed as the leader of a group of police that focused on the 18th BPM, in Antônio Bezerra, the epicenter of the movement. He is also a defendant in State Courts for crimes such as: incitement, enticement to mutiny or revolt, mutiny, revolt, omission of military loyalty, improper publication or criticism, and breach of law.

DEFENSE SPEAKS IN MENTAL DISORDER

The defense of soldier Gabriel Lima claimed that at the time of the riot the PM was suffering from bipolar disorder and would be unable to understand the nature of his actions.

However, CGD pointed out that there is no record of disease involvement with this bias and/or health treatment leave in the same sense, on a date prior to the event.

With that, the commission considered that the accused “fully enjoyed his mental faculties, including he was in full activity, on duty, and was not even on Health Treatment Leave (LTS) when, on February 23 2020, joined the mutinous military at the 18th BPM Barracks”.

Authorities point out that as a result of the riot there was a 178% increase in lethal and intentional violent crimes in Ceará

OTHERS PUNISHED

Also in this Tuesday’s DOE (18) it was announced that two other soldiers were punished with disciplinary stay sanction, which consists of being detained in the barracks where they operate. The publication states that soldiers José Wendel Melo Siqueira and José Afonsio Parente Feijó Júnior were on duty as motorcycle patrol officers in the District of Pajuçara, in Maracanaú, on February 19, 2020, when they were surprised by approximately ten hooded men, who were in two vehicles and would, in theory, be supposed military police members of the walled movement.

The group would have ordered them to hand over the vehicles, but there was no serious threat since the keys were left by the investigated at the very place where the engine was started.

The soldiers claimed that they did not collaborate with the riot, and “that 99% of the motorcyclists who are on duty, when in a military unit, be it a checkpoint or battalion, we have the habit of leaving the keys on the motorcycles, in case the people get triggered, get out faster”.

The defendant’s defense thesis is that, regardless of whether the keys were in the ignition or not, the vehicles would still be taken, since, shortly after this first offense, more hooded men showed up at the police station.

CGD reports that at least another 350 police officers were identified for participating in the riot and are still responding to administrative disciplinary proceedings. “In addition, there are ongoing investigations that could result in new disciplinary proceedings,” says the Comptroller.