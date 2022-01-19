Anvisa decides on self-tests tomorrow and CoronaVac for children on Thursday

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) scheduled for tomorrow (19) and Thursday (20) extraordinary meetings to decide, respectively, on the authorization for the sale of covid-19 self-tests and the request for emergency use of the CoronaVac vaccine. in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years.

The meetings will be broadcast on Anvisa’s YouTube channel and are scheduled for:

January 19, Wednesday, from 3 pm: Covid-19 self-tests

January 20, Thursday, from 10 am: CoronaVac for children and teenagers

Agencies such as the city hall of Rio de Janeiro and the FNP (Frente Nacional de Mayores) have been calling for days for the release of the sale of self-tests in pharmacies in the country, amid the explosion of cases of covid-19 in the first days of January and the shortage of other types of test for the diagnosis of covid-19.

The self-test is adopted in several countries around the world, but prohibited in Brazil due to a 2015 Anvisa resolution. The trend, according to a report by Folha de S.Paulo, is for the agency to approve the use of covid-19 self-tests tomorrow.

As for CoronaVac, the expectation of the government of São Paulo — where the Butantan Institute is headquartered — is that the use of the vaccine in children and adolescents is also authorized by Anvisa. Currently, only Pfizer’s immunizer can be applied to people aged 5 to 17 years in Brazil.

“It is safe, has inactivated virus technology and is highly efficient. It reduces deaths and hospitalizations. These data were presented and discussed with experts from China, Chile and Brazil”, said Dimas Covas, director of Butantan, in an interview with CNN yesterday. Brazil.

We hope that this week you can have the meeting to decide favorably on the use of this vaccine. Brazil had 3 thousand deaths of children and adolescents last year, we need to vaccinate this public.

Dimas Covas, from the Butantan Institute

São Paulo counts on CoronaVac to accelerate the childhood vaccination campaign, allowing children and adolescents to return to face-to-face classes already immunized against covid-19. Last Thursday (13), also to CNN, the Secretary of Health of the state, Jean Gorinchteyn, questioned the “very small” amount of 248 thousand doses of Pfizer reserved by the Ministry of Health to São Paulo.

“If that [liberação da CoronaVac] happens, we have the possibility of using 12 million doses of the vaccine. Remember: 4.3 million are needed [de doses] for us to immunize this population, and we have the capacity to vaccinate 250,000 children a day. If that happens, most likely by early February we will have protected our children,” Gorinchteyn said.