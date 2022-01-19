Apple regains leadership of the global cell phone market; Samsung vice and Xiaomi shrink

The iPhone 13 just proved its worth to Apple. The high demand of the new cell phone generation flagship led big tech to regain its leadership in the global smartphone market, according to data collected by the channels and released this Tuesday (18). The line’s success seems to be heading in the opposite direction of the global semiconductor crisis. The new analyst report points out that Apple ended 2021 with 22% market share. The estimate of smartphones sold is not yet revealed. The technological giant is followed by Samsung, former leader with 20% of the market share current, and the podium is finished with Xiaomi in 3rd place, keeping 12% of the share.

The other Chinese manufacturers maintained their respectable position — OPPO and vivo hold 9% and 8% of the share, respectively. Apple, in turn, returns to the top of the market after three quarters in 2nd and 3rd place. According to Sanyam Chaurasia of the channels, the sharp recovery is driven by high demand for the iPhone 13. “Apple has seen an unprecedented commercial performance with the iPhone 13 in China”, comments the analyst, also stating that the “aggressive” prices of the more advanced versions contributed to its value proposition remaining unshaken. In Brazil, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a suggested price of R$ 15,499 for the version with 1 TB storage. Samsung maintained good demand with its mid-range phones, allowing its stable position in the market not to make room for Xiaomi to advance. With the recent launch of the Galaxy S21 FE and the expectation for the Galaxy S22, the South Korean should get a big sales volume in the next quarter.





Xiaomi was also able to maintain its name among the top three manufacturers in the world. Without losing much space to fierce Chinese competition, the growth of the North American rival threatened its presence on the podium. In the 3rd quarter of 2021, the giant had 14% of smartphone sales, with 44 million units shipped. Nicole Peng, vice president of the mobile division at channels, points out that the supply chain affected by the coronavirus pandemic has affected basic cell phone manufacturers more significantly. According to the expert, the increasing the capacity of chip foundries should only be possible in a matter of years.

Brands are already innovating to make the most of their circumstances, tweaking device specs around available materials, reaching out to emerging chipmakers, focusing on best-selling lines and launching new products. Nicole Peng

Vice President of Canalys Mobile Division

By “emerging chip makers,” Peng would be referring to companies like Unisoc. In December 2021, surveys showed that the Chinese manufacturer of smartphone processors grew rapidly and reached the 4th position among the largest, surpassing Samsung and snapping up Huawei’s share with the HiSilicon division.

