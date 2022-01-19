Aprosoja BR: Lack of desiccant will harm the Brazilian soy crop

The Brazilian Association of Soy Producers (Aprosoja Brasil) warns of the real threat of damage to the country’s soybean crop due to the lack of adequate product for desiccation, which is the preparatory application of herbicide in order to make the crop uniform for harvest of the grain. This problem has plagued producers since Anvisa banned the use and marketing of Paraquat in September 2020. The decision forced farmers to look for similar herbicides on the market, although only Diquat has the same function and the same quality.

However, the great demand for Diquat has not been met by the industry. Syngenta, which is the holder of the registration, issued a note on December 23, 2021 informing that there was no product in quantity available on the market to meet Brazilian demand. Even the company is not fulfilling the sales already made and does not have the product to deliver. Aprosoja Brasil has received complaints from producers across the country who have purchased and still have not received the product.

Faced with this impasse, Aprosoja Brasil asks the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply for the emergency release of the herbicide registration for the direct import of Diquat, in order to allow soybean producers to desiccate this crop. The entity understands that it would be important to make use of products that are available in Mercosur countries. And you are aware that there are companies in Brazil awaiting the release of the registration of products with the same active ingredient as Diquat, as well as companies in Paraguay and in other countries also have products available in the same percentage of active ingredient. Therefore, we ask for urgent release.

Aprosoja Brasil also asks for the emergency release of the use of Paraquat followed by a review of Anvisa’s decision that banned the product. The entity believes that this is the only way to solve the problems of future crops. Otherwise, Brazilian producers will continue to have losses with the loss of quality of the soy produced and at a disadvantage against the main competitors, which continue to apply the herbicide Paraquat.

The lack of product had an impact on the rural producer’s pocket, with an increase of more than 300% in its value, quoted in dollars, due to the lack of competing product. Currently, a liter of the product costs more than R$ 100.00, while in the past harvest it cost around R$ 30.00. In addition to the higher cost to the soybean farmer, the risk of losing production and grain quality is also the country’s, with loss of foreign exchange in exports.

Anvisa argued at the time that the banning of Paraquat was necessary because it is a highly toxic herbicide with unknown risks to the health of the applicator. However, when issuing Resolution 177 (21.09.2017), Anvisa itself began to require restrictive measures in order to guarantee the safety of the applicators, including the application only with a closed cabin vehicle, the ban on aerial spraying and the veto the use of costal pump. In other words, the problems pointed out were resolved with mandatory safety measures for producers and workers in the field.

It is important to remember that the use of Paraquat is still allowed in the United States and Argentina, which are Brazil’s main competitors in soybean cultivation. Recently, Paraquat was reassessed and its use was maintained in Canada and Australia, where no harm to health has been identified and proven when the application meets the application requirements, the same as defined for Brazil.

The banning of Paraquat and the lack of Diquat forced producers to use products that are not suitable for soy desiccation, which makes it clear that the Agency ignored in its decision the regulatory impact for good agronomic practices and the increased risks with the use of alternative products. The ban came even after Aprosoja Brasil presented evidence that there were no suitable substitutes available for Paraquat.

The question that remains is: will Anvisa bear the losses that rural producers are having? And the society’s bill that will embitter increasing inflationary pressures with the drop in soy productivity, who will pay?