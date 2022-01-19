Archaeologist Finds Rare Medieval Gold Coin; see item value | World

SPINK & SON / Disclosure Auction house to sell rare medieval coin found by amateur

An amateur archaeologist from England has found a rare medieval gold coin that may be one of the first minted in Britain. Dating back to the year 1257, during the reign of Henry III, the piece was unearthed near a farm in a small country county.

The historic item will go up for auction next Sunday. The auction house responsible for the event hopes to obtain a value between 200 thousand and 400 thousand pounds, equivalent to R$ 1.5 and R$ 3 million, with the sale.

very rare item

Only eight similar artifacts exist in the world and most of them are in museums.

“Metal detection is my way of getting closer to our ancestors. It puts me so many questions, like who dropped this? (…) The coin was found in an unattractive location and could easily have never been recovered.” wrote the person responsible for the discovery, who preferred to remain anonymous.

The man had no idea of ​​the coin’s value. It wasn’t until he posted the item on the internet that the auction house owner advised him of the piece’s value.

According to David Carpenter, professor of medieval history at King’s College, Henry III’s gold coins were the first of their kind to be made in the country since the Norman conquest of the British Isle in 1066. Until then, England’s economy depended on coins. silver.