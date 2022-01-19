arroba values ​​fall this Tuesday (18)

The physical market for live cattle recorded lower prices on Tuesday. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the negotiations show some attempts to buy below the average reference in the Center-North of the country, and in the Southeast, business still takes place on the same price line.

“The slaughterhouses have signaled for a position of greater comfort in their slaughter schedules, which currently serve between four and six working days. In any case, the rancher paces the pace of negotiations at a time when the pastures are in good condition”, says Iglesias. He says that another complicating factor that needs to be mentioned is the excessive rainfall in the Center-North of the country, which makes logistics complicated. China standard animals still carry a premium of up to R$20 in relation to animals destined for the domestic market.

In São Paulo, in the interior of the state, prices were in R$ [email protected], against R$ [email protected] from yesterday. In Minas Gerais, business at R$332 per arroba, compared to R$335 the previous day. In Goiânia, the price is R$320 per arroba, against R$325 per arroba yesterday. In Mato Grosso do Sul, live cattle was positioned at R$ [email protected] term, in comparison with previous R$ [email protected] In Mato Grosso, the arroba was indicated at R$314 per arroba, against R$317 yesterday.

Wholesale

According to Iglesias, the wholesale market shows some high prices during the week, a movement concentrated in the cuts of the bovine forequarter. “In any case, there is little room for consistent beef movements, considering the decapitalization of the average consumer at the beginning of the year, with traditional expenses such as IPTU, IPVA and the purchase of school supplies burdening the population. Another aspect that needs to be mentioned is the drop in chicken and pork prices”, points out Iglesias.

The rear quarter is still priced at R$24.90 per kilo. Front room is priced at R$16 per kilo, up by R$0.50. Needle point remains priced at R$ 15.40 per kilo.