Assisi has no official recorded cases of the omicron variant.

According to the Health Department of Assisi, there is still no confirmation of the Ômicron variant in the city of Assisi due to the last sequencing having been released in December 2021. On the 18th of January, no data had been sent to Assisi, with or without confirmation of the new variant.

The city of Assis has been facing a high rate of COVID-19 infection since the beginning of 2022, with an increase in confirmed cases of the disease, having even recorded one death from the disease.

Since the beginning, the pandemic has scared the population, and now that cases had been reduced, the arrival of the new variant, first detected in South Africa in November 2021, makes the population and health authorities apprehensive. But, despite a significant increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19, the ômicron has not yet arrived in Assisi.

The information was given to the AssisCity Portal, which contacted the Health Department to raise possible cases of the new variant in the city, but, according to nurse Aline Biondo, there is no record of the ômicron so far in Assisi.

“We received the last sequencing of cases, coming from the Epidemiological Surveillance Group (GVE), in December 2021, and until this Tuesday, January 18, our city has not yet received a new sequencing with or without confirmation of the omicron” , says.

Why is Omicron so contagious?

According to epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, there are three main reasons:

– This variant of the virus has developed mutations that allow it to more easily adhere to human cells;

– We have “escape immunity”, that is, people can be reinfected even if they have had the disease before or have been vaccinated;

– Omicron replicates in the upper respiratory tract, facilitating the spread of the virus, unlike delta and other variants that replicate mainly in the lower respiratory tract, that is, in the lungs.