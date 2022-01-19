Aston Martin prepares the most powerful luxury SUV in the world

THE Aston Martin announced that it will reveal the most powerful version of the DBX SUV on February 1st. In the description of the teaser video released on its YouTube channel, the manufacturer also says that it will be “the most powerful luxury SUV in the world”.

In the short video, you can hear the SUV’s engine roar and small details of the wheels and seats, in addition to the model’s release date. The description and title of the video guarantee that “change is coming”, a literal translation of the phrase “change is coming”, which is present in both.

Although it did not reveal any information about the car, the trend is that it is in fact the DBX with greater sporting appeal. That’s because the alleged DBX S has already been spotted in tests at the German Nürburgring circuit. The prototype spotted had quadruple exhaust outlets, in addition to a bodykit different on the body.

V8 or V12?

It is not yet certain what the mechanical set of this new version of the SUV will be.

According to the website carscoops, it is possible to imagine two possibilities.

The first would be a more powerful version of the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that already equips the conventional DBX model. In this way, the power would be expanded beyond 550 hp.

The second option would be to bring the 5.2 V12 biturbo from the DBS Superleggera to the SUV. Also manufactured by AMG, it delivers 725 hp in the super sports car, which would represent a big leap in power for the model.

However, we will have to wait a few more days to find out what Aston Martin’s plan for the DBX will be. While the car is not revealed, check out the teaser that the brand released below.