At BRF, Petros has a fight triggered | Business

Petros may even have been isolated in the protests against the BRF follow-on, but those who thought that the pension fund gave up are wrong. The shareholder left the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting yesterday with an ace up his sleeve: an opinion from former CVM president Marcelo Trindade that indicates that the foundation is guaranteeing itself for a future fight.

If the offer approved yesterday and launched today ends with a partner — that is, Marfrig — breaking 33.33% of BRF’s capital, the pension fund will have the fact it needs to question the owner of Sadia and the sheriff of capital market.

Along with the vote against the follow-on, Trindade’s opinion argues that, in the way the meeting was organized, the shareholders’ approval does not create the statutory exception for a shareholder to exceed 33.33% without triggering the poison pill — the which would oblige Marcos Molina’s firm to offer a 140% premium over the rest of BRF’s shares if that happens.

Citing doctrines, the Corporations Law and instructions from the CVM, the corporate lawyer maintained that the BRF meeting did not approve all the details of the capital increase for the exception to the poison pill to be valid. “The increase is only subject to certain guidelines previously established by the General Meeting, but not to the approval of that body on all the points required by the Corporation Law for the capital increase to be considered as approved by the meeting”, wrote Trindade, in a document of 28 pages.

In the understanding of the former president of the CVM, BRF’s board of directors could only set the share price at the follow-on. The other details (value of the capital increase, number of shares to be issued, term for the exercise of preemptive rights by shareholders) should be expressly approved at the EGM, and not just generically.

In practice, BRF’s board will define the minimum number of shares issued, maintained Trindade. “If the proposals submitted to the EGM are approved, and any shareholder reaches the relevant participation as a result of the subscription of shares in the capital increase, they will be obliged to carry out the OPA under the terms of the poison pill”, he concluded.

Trindade’s opinion generated irritation at BRF. “Does Petros want to drop the shares and make the follow-on unfeasible, harming the company?”, criticized one person. Another source accompanying the transaction recalled that BRF’s shares had been supported precisely by the general belief that, if demand is lacking, Marfrig will keep the leftovers.

Petros and Trindade will have good opponents in the legal dispute. BRF was based on an opinion by Paulo Cezar Aragão, founding partner of Barbosa Müssnich Aragão and also has the assistance of Eizirik Advogados (curiosity: Nelson Eizirik is one of the jurists most cited by Trindade to support the opinion).