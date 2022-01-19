At worst, Tonico loses the ‘mamata’ of deputy; learn how· TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) is about to pay for all his crimes in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Target of investigations, the villain will be pressured by colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies to resign from his position in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. The crook will die of fear of losing his “mamata” because of the privileged forum, which until now has kept him far from prison.

In Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s feuilleton, the politician’s evil will begin to emerge little by little. Witnesses to the crimes will reappear, and evidence will be found in the scenes that will air from January 22 .

Among the accusations against bad character are: attempted murder of Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), kidnapping of Mercedes, hospitalization of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in the asylum, deaths of Horácio Aioli (Marco Marcondes) and Nino (Raffaele Caseccio), setting up an ambush against Pedro (Selton Mello) in the war, and betrayal of the country because of his alliance with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

When feeling cornered, Tonico will think of a way to get rid of the investigations. By chance, the Bahian will see Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in an atmosphere of intimacy with Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) and will decide to blackmail the monarch. He will still manipulate Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) to help him end the noblewoman’s reputation.

With no time to waste, Ambrósio’s heir (Roberto Bomfim) will break into the countess of Barral’s house and find the love letters sent by Pedro. The mustachioed will threaten to publish the messages if the emperor does not end the investigations against him. Abused, he will still demand a position as a senator.

Leopoldina’s father (Bruna Griphao) will refuse to give in to the blackmail and will gather several evidence of his rival’s crimes. The deputy will end up being accused of corruption in the Chamber, but he will have the nerve to ask José de Alencar (Alcemar Vieira) to suspend the investigations against him.

However, the writer will be shocked by the allegations made by Dolores and will decide to open a second case against the villain – who is already investigated by Senator Edney Nascimento (actor’s name not disclosed). Even though he finds himself with no way out, Tonico will refuse to resign so as not to lose his privileged forum.

In addition, the bad character needs the money from the cracks to compensate for the huge expenses he has to divert supplies and pay bribes to help Solano López in the war. The traitor to the homeland will still be afraid of being killed by the dictator because of the constant defeats suffered by Paraguay in combat.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, a plot starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

