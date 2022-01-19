athlete is ultimately convicted of rape

The Court of Cassation in Rome, the Italian court of last resort, rejected the appeal filed by striker Robinho and Ricardo Falco, a friend of the player, and confirmed the sentence of two to nine years in prison for sexual violence committed against an Albanian woman. in a nightclub in Milan, in 2013. The sentence is final, there is no further appeal, and the execution of the sentence is immediate.

With the conviction, the Italian justice can ask for the extradition of Robinho and Falco, but they will hardly be sent to Italy, as the Brazilian constitution vetoes the extradition of Brazilians. In this way, Italy will be able to ask them to serve their prison sentences in a Brazilian penitentiary.

For this, it is necessary for Italy to request the transfer of execution of the sentence to the Brazilian justice and wait for the Superior Court of Justice to ratify the foreign sentence. But, according to the Secretariat for International Cooperation of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), “there is no deadline for the process”.

According to data collected by the UOL, in the last three years (from January 2019 to January 2022) the PGR International Cooperation Secretariat received only one request to transfer the execution of the sentence. The request was made by Switzerland and is still being processed by the Superior Court of Justice.

How was the trial at Cassation?

The court, made up of a college of five judges, was presided over by Judge Luca Ramacci. The hearing, open to the public, began at 6:30 am (Brasília time) and ended after half an hour. However, the court heard other cases in the sequence and later met to issue the sentence.

At the beginning of the hearing, the reporting judge, Aldo Aceto, read the appeals and gave the floor to the lawyers. The victim’s defense attorney spoke briefly and gave the floor to Falco’s defense, which immediately passed to Robinho’s attorneys.

Franco Moretti was the one who spoke the most. He contested the evidence that was not accepted in the second instance, such as the dossier on the victim’s life that contained photos from his social networks to try to prove his familiarity with alcohol and disqualify his report.

Ramacci also caught the attention of Moretti, who got excited during his speech when he declared that the victim was “touching the genitals” of Robinho and his friends. “Lawyer, we are in Cassation, please,” declared the president of the court. Finally, prosecutor Stefano Tocci asked that the appeal be rejected, which ended up happening later.

At 11:40 am (GMT), the court met to release the sentences of the cases judged today. In a few words, the court said that Robinho’s appeal is inadmissible. The reason for the sentence will be published within 30 days.

“There are two people convicted in Brazil (Robinho and Falco) and another four that must be found in Brazil, who must be given the notice of conclusion of the investigation, and this must be done by the Public Ministry”, said Jacopo Gnocchi, a lawyer of the victim.

“It’s cases like this that change society’s thinking,” he added. The victim did not respond.

understand the case

The case took place in Milan, at the Sio Cafe nightclub, during the early hours of January 22, 2013. The victim is an Albanian woman who, at the time, was celebrating her 23rd birthday. In addition to Robinho, who was then defending Milan, and Ricardo Falco, four other Brazilians were denounced for having participated in the act.

As they had already left Italy in the course of the investigations, they were not notified of the conclusion of the investigations and therefore were not prosecuted. The case against these four Brazilians is suspended for the moment, but it can be reopened, especially now that the Court of Cassation has confirmed the conviction of Robinho and Falco.

Robinho admitted to having had a sexual relationship with the victim, but denied the accusations of sexual violence, when he was interrogated in 2014. In an interview with UOL Esporte in October 2020, the player stated that he did not sexually abuse the woman.

He did not attend any of the hearings in the nearly six years of the trial. The process, which began in 2016, was sentenced to the first degree on November 23, 2017. The case came to light in October 2020 when the website “Globoesporte.com” published excerpts from conversations intercepted by the police, in which Robinho and friends make light of the victim.

“I’m laughing because I don’t care, the woman was completely drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened”, wrote the player in one of the conversations.

New conviction in 2nd instance

Throughout the process, Robinho’s defense claimed that some translations were wrong, that some transcripts of the tapped conversations left doubts and that it was impossible to prove that the victim was in a condition of psychic and physical inferiority as described in the first degree sentence.

Even so, in December 2020, the Milan Court of Appeal, the second instance of Italian justice, in a single hearing, confirmed the conviction of the attacker and Falco to nine years in prison.

According to Italian judge Francesca Vitale, who presided over the second instance trial, “the victim was humiliated and used by the player and his friends to satisfy their sexual instincts.”

“The fact is extremely serious for the modality, the number of people involved and the particular contempt shown in the confrontation of the victim, who was brutally humiliated and used for her own personal pleasure”, wrote the magistrate.

The Brazilian’s defense then appealed to the Court of Cassation, the Italian third and final instance, but the appeal was rejected.

The musician Jairo Chagas, who played at the venue that night in 2013 and testified as a witness in the case, was convicted of perjury. He made a deal with the court to provide community service in a nursing home in Milan. Jairo denied having seen the crime, but, in the intercepted conversations, he spoke to the attacker about what happened that dawn.

Robinho was announced by Santos in October 2020, but the club suspended the player’s contract after pressure from the press, fans and sponsors due to the conviction, then in the first instance.

Robinho was announced by Santos in 2020, but had his contract suspended after negative repercussions Image: Publicity/Santos FC

Victim wants to be a lawyer

The victim was present at all trial hearings and avoided speaking to the press. She decided to apply to law school to help other women victims of rape in the future.

Sio Cafe was closed in November last year. After several suspensions of the authorization to operate in recent years motivated by complaints of fights and drug trafficking, the Milan police definitively revoked the license.