Atlético-MG manifests itself against any measure of public restriction in stadiums | athletic-mg

This Wednesday morning, Atlético-MG’s management expressed itself, in a note on the club’s official website, against any measure of public restriction in MG stadiums, because of the growth of new cases of Covid-19, related to the new variant.

A meeting between representatives of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) and the State Secretary of Health is scheduled for this Wednesday afternoon. The leaders will discuss how to proceed in the face of the current phase of the pandemic and the beginning of the 2022 Mineiro Championship, which starts next week.

1 of 2 Mineirão; Atlético-MG vs Athletico-PR — Photo: Fred Ribeiro Mineirão; Atlético-MG vs Athletico-PR — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

By taking a contrary position in the face of possible measures that may be adopted, Atlético justifies that “football cannot be treated differently from other activities”. The club recalls that other activities continue to function normally even in the face of the increase in cases.

Other states are adopting public restriction measures. In the Campeonato Paulista, for example, it will be allowed to fill up to 70% of the stadium’s capacity. O Galo premieres on the 26th, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Nova Lima.

See the full note released by Atlético-MG:

“About the news published in the media, regarding possible restriction of the public in the stadiums of our state, during the games of the Mineiro Championship, Atlético affirms that it is absolutely against any measure in this sense.

Such an initiative would be completely unjustified because football cannot be treated differently from other activities. The moment requires care, which cannot be confused with demagogic attitudes.

Access to stadiums is only allowed for people fully vaccinated or with a negative test for Covid, carried out within 72 hours before the matches. Therefore, the football environment is much more controlled than others that function normally, such as public transport, fairs, malls, air transport, restaurants, cinemas, hotels and events, among others.

In addition, the momentary increase in the number of Covid cases refers to a milder variant of the virus, which causes, in almost all cases, only mild flu symptoms.

It is necessary to consider that any restriction of the public in the stadiums of Minas Gerais would be a disrespect to the fans and would cause a serious impact for the Minas Gerais clubs, which start, next week, the dispute of the state championship.”