Audax announces the signing of singer MC Livinho, who will have his fourth chance to be a professional player | audax-sp

Audax announced the hiring of singer MC Livinho. Through social networks, the Osasco club made the announcement of the striker’s arrival, but did not give details if he will play in the A2 Series of the Paulista Championship.

If confirmed, it will be MC Livinho’s fourth attempt at being a professional player. At the age of 27, MC Livinho is a constant figure in festive year-end games, where he even has outstanding performances. In 2019, the funkeiro went through a period of testing in the West, but ended up not advancing in the negotiations to defend the club from Barueri.

MC Livinho, Audax forward — Photo: Jorge Luis/Audax

In March 2020, Livinho was even registered by Audax himself and had his presentation scheduled. However, the company that managed the player’s career at the time ended up vetoing the attempt due to possible conflicts in the singer’s intense concert schedule. After changing managers, the funk singer will try again to fulfill his childhood dream: to be a professional football player.

Last season, Livinho managed to fulfill his dream of acting professionally. In eight games for São Caetano, three of them as a starter, he failed to score a goal, but played some curious moves in his first experience as a professional player. A goal almost scored, a penalty conceded that resulted in a goal in an important game and several other moves. Livinho’s contract was valid until the end of his participation in the Copa Paulista.