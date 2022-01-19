Australia. Man arrested after child found dead in barrel

uA man has been charged with murder after a child was found dead inside a barrel in the Australian bush. The victim is a nine-year-old girl who disappeared last week from private property in the Blue Mountains near Sydney, police said, quoted by the BBC.

The disappearance triggered a mass search operation that ended on Tuesday when agents discovered the body near the Colo River.

Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested in Sydney. He appeared in court this Wednesday, but did not appeal the prosecution or ask for bail. The next hearing will only be in March. According to local media, such as the Sydney Morning Herald, the accused is the girl’s stepfather.

The child – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – was on vacation with his mother when he disappeared last Thursday. She was reported missing the next morning.

Over the next five days, police, firefighters and State Emergency Service volunteers combed through the area’s dense terrain for clues. Meanwhile, more than 200 police officers conducted an investigation that identified the suspect through “anomalies” in his movements, according to New South Wales Police – such as having purchased “several bags of sand” and fuel to “try to put a boat to work”.

Authorities said the investigation will continue.

