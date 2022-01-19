Auzqui’s businessman confirms Cruzeiro’s interest in hiring the striker

Cruzeiro is interested in signing forward Carlos Auzqui, on loan to Talleres de Córdoba from River Plate. Who confirmed the information initially disclosed by the profile ‘La Pagina Millonaria’, dedicated to the news referring to River, was Juan Cruz Oller, representative of the attacker, in contact with the Super.FC.

The agent told the report that he could not give more details about conversations between the parties and River, but reinforced the celestial interest.

Auzqui, 30, was also of interest to Internacional, but negotiations would not have progressed. River Plate is interested in the sale of the athlete, which cost Millonarios US$ 2.7 million in early 2017 with Estudiantes and also loaned Augusto Solari. The Argentines would be unyielding as to the possibility of a new loan for the athlete.

River Plate wants to negotiate the striker for US$ 1 million (about R$ 5.5 million, at the current price) for 100% of the athlete’s economic rights.

According to the ‘Pagina Millonaria’ profile, Auzqui has a contract with River until December 31, 2022, but his future will not be in Núñez. Despite having had good performances in his last loan to Talleres, where he scored 11 goals in 57 games, the striker should not be used at River. For this reason, the 30-year-old footballer is looking for a new club and would have liked the conditions offered by Cruzeiro, now under the management of Ronaldo Fenômeno.

