Baby is born with four arms and four legs and arouses curiosity among Indians – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Social networks / Reproduction Doctors say pregnancy complication caused rare case

A baby born with four arms and four legs caught the attention of Indians this week. According to local people, residents believe the boy is an incarnation of a Hindu god.

Born last Monday (17), the Indian child has not yet had the sex revealed, while the mother receives visits in a hospital unit.

On social media, an image has gone viral in which the baby with four arms and four legs is surrounded by sheets in a hospital bed after delivery.

Doctors who performed the child’s labor say a pregnancy complication caused the birth defects, although many Indians link the occurrence to religion.

similar case

In 2005, Lakshmi Tatma, an Indian girl born with two arms and two legs, was also hailed as a goddess of her country.

She underwent a surgical procedure when she was two years old to remove an arm and a leg. Fortunately, the operation was considered a success by the medical team.

Despite the similarity between the cases, Lakshmi needed to be separated from her twin, who was born without a head and did not develop. Doctors classify it as an extremely rare birth, as they did not separate in utero.