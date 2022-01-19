Bahia reaches 10,980 active cases of Covid-19; 23 deaths are recorded

Bahia recorded this Tuesday (18) 10,980 active cases of Covid-19. The last time the state had a greater number of assets than today was on 07/13/2021, when 11,055 occurrences were recorded. The epidemiological bulletin also points out that, in the last 24 hours, 3,918 cases of Covid-19 were recorded (growth rate of +0.30%), 2,394 recovered (+0.19%) and 23 deaths. Of the 1,294,269 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,255,594 are already considered recovered and 27,695 have died.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin also counts 1,715,590 discarded cases and 281,830 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Tuesday. In Bahia, 53,861 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far we have 10,900,691 people vaccinated with the first dose, 262,974 with the single dose, 9,040,834 with the second dose and 1,811,592 with the booster dose.