Balneário Camboriú hosts boxing match between Whindersson and world champion Popó

Comedian Whindersson Nunes has ventured into boxing and one of the influencer’s next disputes will be in Balneário Camboriú. The Piauí native will face Acelino Popó Freitas, four-time world boxing champion, on January 30, in an event whose main promise is entertainment.

​> Access to receive news from Santa by WhatsApp​

In addition to 13 professional fighters, the show will also feature a live show by singer Wesley Safadão, and will be hosted by comedian Tirulipa. Another well-known athlete expected to fight at the event is Rogério Minotouro, MMA champion.

In a press conference, Popó said that he respects the comedian, and highlighted that the comedian has been training for more than five years.

— Whindersson is a phenomenon here in Brazil, what he is is immeasurable, and we respect that, as he also has respect for (my) four world titles. The most important thing for a boxer is not hitting, it’s having courage, and he showed that he has. The bug will catch — provoked the athlete.

The event will take place at the Music Park in Balneário Camboriú, and will last for four hours. In-person ticket sales will open on Wednesday (19) at around 12:30 pm through the Blueticket website. It will also be possible to follow it live from home by purchasing a ticket on the Fight Music Show website.

Watch the fight teaser

* Under supervision of Augusto Ittner

Read too

​SC has a drop in active cases of Covid-19 after 21 days of high​

​Purebred dogs are rescued victims of abuse in a clandestine kennel in SC; see photos​

​Senior Sistemas, from Blumenau, prepares to enter the Stock Exchange​

​Amid the heat wave, capybara takes a bath in the sea in Itajaí​