Bárbara and Laís argue in the reality show room

Some disagreements about coexistence have already started to emerge today on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In the Lollipop room, Laís commented that Bárbara did not go with her to the gym, as she had agreed.

The gaúcha then replied: “Now it’s serious Laís, I’m going to tell you something very serious. I’m not that person who is at the club and says: ‘Shall we go to the bathroom with me?’ Everyone has their own party. I don’t mind being alone at the club. ‘You arrived together, you have to stay together’. ‘Ah, let’s go to the gym? Then let’s go to the gym’. If you don’t want to, don’t go, understand? Whatever”.

The doctor was surprised by the response of the confinement colleague and Vyni, who was also in the room at the time of the discussion, joked: “She shot!”. Then, Laís explained: “No, not me either, my daughter! I went in alone and I’m going out alone. But…”.

Bárbara interrupted her and said: “I know, you agreed with me”, and the woman from Goiás agreed: “Yes, I made an arrangement. I’m talking because I made an arrangement. “.

The gaúcha tried to explain herself, but the sister followed: “No, let me talk. [Vinícius] I was in the pool, and I said, ‘let’s train.'” Colleagues played with the woman from Goiás and asked her to continue the story, and the doctor said to Bárbara:

“No, I understand what you said. Am I with you today? I’m with you today. Tomorrow, I don’t know.” Paulo André then replied: “So Brazil understood that you will no longer be with her tomorrow”.

Laís concluded: “If I speak, I comply. I have my word, understand? But I understood what you said. And I don’t care about these things, understand?”.