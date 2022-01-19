Barros ‘kicks the bucket’ and sends a proposal of US$ 18 million to hire striker requested by Abel Ferreira

With just under a week to go to send the final list to the World Cup, Palmeiras follows behind a striker for coach Abel Ferreira. Although Rafael Navarro arrived at the end of the past, the Portuguese coach wants a more experienced player in the role. After seeing the negotiations with Alario succumb, another name already known in the crowd gained strength behind the scenes.

This is Taty Castellanos. The Argentine, who belongs to New York City, has been Abel Ferreira’s dream since last season. Although, the North American club has made it difficult for the player to leave. However, having promised the Portuguese commander that he would bring a name of weight, Leila Pereira will insist on hiring a renowned striker in world football.

Even so, according to the Diário AS, Anderson Barros has already returned to look for the directors of the North American team and in the next few days he decided to send a proposal of 18 million dollars (about 103 million reais at the current price) to take the Argentine to the Football Academy.

On the afternoon of last Monday (17), Taty even drove the Palmeiras fans crazy by making an enigmatic post with an eye and an hourglass. Many fans reacted to the Argentine’s joke: “I saw your bids on YouTube, don’t make me waste my time, come to the verdão!” “When I think I wouldn’t be fooled anymore, look at what this guy lets go of,” said some fans.

In addition to Palmeiras, Westham and Arsenal, from England, want the player; River Plate is also probing the Argentine’s plight.