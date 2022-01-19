Barros makes contact with striker valued at R$113 million I Bolavip Brasil

According to information from the portal “A Bola”, Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras would be interested in striker Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica-POR.

THE palm trees has as a great focus on the market to be able to bring a striker for this season. Alviverde Paulista has already consulted, polled and even proposed by some players to be the “9 shirt”. It is worth noting that the position is one of the main requests made by coach Abel Ferreira to strengthen the cast do Verdão in 2022.

But, according to information from the website “ The ball ”, Palmeiras may have left the center-forward position aside and would be negotiating with a striker who plays on the sides of the field. According to an article published by Uol Sport ”, Verdão would have made contact with Benfica, from Portugal, to find out about the situation of Everton Cebolinha.

It is worth mentioning that according to the survey carried out by the website transfermarkt, the Brazilian striker would be valued at 18 million euros (which corresponds to approximately R$ 113 million at the current price). The player has been wavering and has not yet managed to establish himself playing in European football.

Also according to the investigation carried out by the portal “ The ball ”, two other Brazilian teams would also be eyeing the ex-Grêmio striker to strengthen their teams in 2022. These are Atlético and Flamengo. The three clubs have been the main highlights of national football and can “fight” to have the young athlete.