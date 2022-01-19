Bauru records four more deaths from coronavirus; all victims had comorbidities

1

The Municipality of Bauru, through the Department of Public Health, confirmed four more deaths from coronavirus in the municipality, totaling 1,251 fatal victims of Covid-19. The city has another suspected coronavirus death.

The deaths were recorded on the 10th, 14th and 16/1/22 and had their investigations completed this Tuesday (18/1/2022) by the Epidemiological Surveillance of Bauru. So far, the city has 62,979 confirmed cases of the disease.

DEATH: 1/10/2022

– 92-year-old woman, who presented the onset of symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) on ​​1/9/2022 and the positive result for Covid-19 was released on 1/12/2022. The patient was treated at a public health unit in the city and had chronic cardiovascular disease. She was vaccinated with 3 doses.

DEATH: 1/14/2022

– 73-year-old man, who presented the onset of symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) on ​​1/7/2022 and the positive result for Covid-19 was released on 1/13/2022. The patient was treated at a private hospital in the city and had diabetes, cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease. He was not vaccinated.

– 47-year-old man, who presented the onset of symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) on ​​1/6/2022 and the positive result for Covid-19 was released on 1/18/2022. The patient was treated at a public health unit in the city and had diabetes and chronic cardiovascular disease. He was vaccinated with two doses.

DEATH: 1/16/2022

– 86-year-old man, who presented the onset of symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) on ​​1/1/2022 and the positive result for Covid-19 was released on 1/5/2022. The patient was admitted to a private hospital in the city and had a chronic neurological disease. He was vaccinated with two doses.