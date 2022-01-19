‘BBB 22’ immunity test lasts 9 hours and also has four brothers; see withdrawal order

The immunity test for the members of Pipoca of “Big Brother Brasil 22” has already lasted nine hours on the morning of this Wednesday, the 19th, and also has four participants. The duo Laís and Bárbara dispute the benefit in the game (and R$ 10 thousand in purchases) against Luciano and Lucas. The objective is to hold cubes without dropping them.

The first pair to leave the race was Jessilane and Slovenia. They held out for four hours. The biology teacher was saddened and apologized several times during the dispute. At one point, Jessi asked Eslô to focus and stop talking. Miss Pernambuco said she was focused, but her friend was very tense.

Rodrigo and Eliezer left an hour later. During the night the duo already showed signs of fatigue, so much so that the cubes almost fell, just before elimination. Colleagues were surprised by the pair that recovered from the slip.

Rodrigo and Eliezer Photo: Reproduction

The last pair to leave the competition venue was Natália and Vinícius. They faced eight hours of dispute. The native of Ceará celebrated having stayed until morning next to the miner. “We did what we could”, consoled the nail designer, who is afraid of the wall.

The dynamics of the week

Thursday (01/20)

Trial between the cabins with immunity for a double

Friday (21/01)

Supermatch between Popcorn and Cabins: one will be a leader and the other an autoimmune angel

Sunday (23/01)

triple wall

Formation: Immunized Angel; leader indicates one; counter-coup by the leader; each one of the house indicates two people to the wall by the confessional

Back-to-back test: Indicated for the counter-blow and the two facing the house. The winner is off the wall.