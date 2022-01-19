BBB 22 Immunity Test: see who remains in the resistance challenge

Two pairs in the group Popcorn follow, on the morning of this Wednesday (19), disputing the first BBB 22 Immunity Test.

the game is from resistance, requiring the confined to remain standing without knocking over boxes. In addition to not being nominated for the wall, each member of the winning duo will win R$ 10 thousand in products.

Who remains in the BBB 22 test

After more than 8 hours of duration, they still remain on the test Laís and Barbara, and Lucas and Luciano. The two improvised karaoke while holding the boxes.

The most recently eliminated duo were Ceará Vinicius and Natalia, around 6:35 this morning.

Subtitle: Vinicius, from Ceará, teamed up with Natalia Photograph: Reproduction / Globe

Jessilane and Slovenia were the first to leave the race after knocking over the cubes. Already Rodrigo and Eliezer left after more than five hours of fighting.

Show of the week on reality

Tuesday (1/18)

Proof between the popcorns worth immunity for the duo.

Thursday (20/1)

Test between the cabins, worth immunity for the duo

Friday (21/1)

Super test between popcorn and box: a leadership and an autoimmune angel

Sunday (23/1)

Wall formation:

autoimmune angel

Leader indicates a person

Leader’s nominee gives counterattack and pulls another

House vote: each participant votes for two people

Roundabout:

They dispute the nominee of the counter-coup and the two most voted by the house. One person is saved from the wall, which will be triple and decided on Tuesday (25).