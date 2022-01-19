BBB 22: Luciano’s advice issues a note on controversial publications by the dancer

Big Brother Brasil 22 (BBB 22) has barely started and already has a participant’s advice having to explain posts.

The team of dancer Luciano Estevan published this Monday (17) a note about the controversial publications made by the participant in 2010 and 2012. “Posts that could be removed, but weren’t exactly because they no longer have relevance and no longer reflect Luciano’s opinions, thoughts and personality from 2022“, says the note.

In 2010, when he was 16 years old, Luciano made a comment about a character in the soap opera passionate who liked the game Tibia: “Jerson from the soap opera Passione plays Tibia, that’s why his ex-wife is disgusted with him. Pow man will see pedophilia, but Tibia is f*cking!“. In a 2012 post, when he was 18, Luciano talked about the size of his genitals: “It’s 21 cm soh how hard”.

According to advice, the criticisms have “the sole intention of harming you in the game”. The text says that they are “individuals who have the courage to cut the date of publications, just to confuse the public”. The note also states that the legal sector was called and that “those responsible will be held criminally responsible for these slanderous and defamatory conduct”.

In addition to the old posts, Luciano has been criticized for his likes on Twitter. Among other things, the brother recently liked sexual content, with naked women and explicit sex.

