‘BBB 22’: Naiara Azevedo says: ‘I’m not that monster’

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago

On tonight’s “BBB 22′, Tadeu Schmidt spoke for the first time with the members of the box. The presenter welcomed the new participants and highlighted Naiara Azevedo’s efforts in the kitchen.

When he asked the sister if it was her plan to cook at home, she replied that food is her way of showing affection: “When I agreed to participate in the program, I came to undress myself of all the things that people imagine about me”, started.

“When people see me on stage, they don’t understand how sensitive I am, how much I like to take care, to do these simple things. Cooking, for me, is a gesture of love”, he said.

“I found my place here in the kitchen. I’m not the monster that people think. When the news came out that I would be on the show, they said: ‘she’s crazy and a slacker’. I just want to cook”, he reiterated.

After that, Tadeu explained that Naiara and the other participants in the cabin will not participate in the immunity test that takes place today. The challenge will be for the popcorn team only.

