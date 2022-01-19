BBB 22: Now you can understand what Anitta and Piovani saw in Pedro Scooby – 01/19/2022

With a reputation as a trash boy, Pedro Scooby entered the BBB 22 with the game against him. Despite being a reference in surfing, the carioca was best known for his ex-girlfriends and beef with his ex-wife, Luana Piovani. But, at least at the beginning of the program, the situation has changed and the tide is in your favor.

Pedro Scooby is charismatic, funny and a little silly, but in a good way. No conversation with him follows a normal flow. The surfer is always excited and with catchphrases on the tip of his tongue.

Is the talk about drinking? This is what he has to say:

I drink to get bad. If I were going to get well, I would drink medicine.

Does he not have much to say on a topic? This is how it contributes to the debate:

The stuff is crazy and the process is slow.

Cancellation? He has a perfect quote for the topic:

As Pitty says, whoever doesn’t have a glass roof cast the first stone.

For a reality show, a character like Pedro Scooby is essential. It’s obvious that we like bullshit, but what holds our attention on a daily basis is this type of entertainment.

Scooby makes us laugh lightly and in a genuine way. On social media, the perfect definition for the surfer circulates: “he’s the kind of man who makes you laugh and, when you see it, you’re already naked in his bed”.

If you ever wondered what Pedro Scooby has to conquer wonderful women like Anitta, Luana Piovani and Isis Valverde, here’s the answer: he has the charm of a silly man.