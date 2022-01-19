Thamirys Andrade – 17:09 | updated on 01/18/2022 18:06



Sônia assesses, however, that Tadeu “will work” in charge of the reality show Photo: Reproduction / TV Network

Presenter Sônia Abrão criticized Tadeu Shmidt’s performance at the premiere of Big Brother Brasil 2022.

In this Tuesday’s edition (18) of the program A Tarde é Sua, the communicator said that he was too concerned with making people like him that he stopped “putting order in the house”.

– Yesterday, he [Tadeu] went through a very delicate moment because he was worried about being cute, about everyone liking him. His first contact with the house was a disaster, right? What is that? He’s going to have to learn to mix cuteness with putting order in the house, because that’s become a chicken coop. And twice – evaluated Sonia.

According to the presenter, there were times when BBB viewers could not understand what was being said.

– He [Tadeu] opened his mouth, [e] everyone started talking at the same time. No one at home understood anything at all. And him there, arms crossed, laughing, thinking it’s cool, and everyone at home sucking their thumb. You couldn’t hear what people were saying,” he complained.

Sônia considers, however, that the presenter was “nice” and that he will succeed in front of the reality show.

– I thought Thaddeus was nice. It seems that he did an intensive training as a presenter of Big Brother Brasil, watched all the possible and imaginable videos of Tiago Leifert. I think he’ll do fine. But I don’t know if he’s going to be able to be as cute as he’s tried to be in the next few months,” he pointed out.

