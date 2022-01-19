BBB22: After Natália talks about slavery, Zezé Motta and Érico Brás take a stand

THE Big Brother Brazil 22 started last Monday (17) and has already been talked about on social media. Natália, one of the participants, stated that blacks were enslaved because “they were good” at what they did. The controversial speech generated debates from internet users, and even received positions from Zezé Motta and Érico Brás.

“I’m black. There really is a history that we came and we came as slaves, yes. Why? Because we were efficient. Why? Because we were strong. Why did we come as a slave? Because we were good at what we did. That’s why, because maybe if you put someone there to do that, maybe they wouldn’t be able to”, said Natália.

“The racial issue in Brazil is beyond the discussions on social networks and bubble groups in which we participate. Beyond what we are used to or even addicted to discussing are the effects of racism on the lives of black people who are outside our circuit. These effects that are manifested daily are the true reflections, updated, of the slavers’ ills in Brazil. Finally, I say that not every black man or woman really knows what the enslavement of Africans was and does not even know the cause of this crime against humanity called racism”, debated Érico Brás on social media.

“Me after watching the video with BBB Natália’s speech. Unhappy, foolish, but I’m not here to point out another woman. It’s not about that… it’s about the girl’s speech, it reinforces that we live in an extremely omissive country with our roots. Unfortunately, our people do not have information, we are the result of a country lacking in information and still in denial. Our people do not know their own history. Natália was unhappy in her speech because she doesn’t know our history. His speech is the scenario in which Brazil finds itself. Our history is unfortunately not taught in schools, universities… and there is a law for that, did you know? I remember very well that after many trips back and forth to Brasília, in 2003, the Black Movement celebrated LEI No 10,639, which establishes the guidelines and bases of national education, to include in the official curriculum of the Education Network the mandatory the theme of Afro-Brazilian History and Culture, but this was, once again, simply a law”, said the actress.

Check out the moment when Natalia talks about slavery:

This Natália is the chief of staff that Sérgio Camargo would like to have at Fundação Palmares and the example of a black woman that Bolsonaro would use in his speeches.

You who are reading this and are good at doing something, wouldn’t you like to be a slave? 🤗💜 pic.twitter.com/BuHjDO5pDm — Seu Zé (@ZeHenriq_) January 18, 2022

