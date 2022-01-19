‘BBB22’: Douglas Silva pins Naiara Azevedo live; watch video | celebrities

Playback/Globoplay Naiara Azevedo at BBB

It seems that the relationship between Douglas Silva and Naiara Azevedo is not the best in two days of confinement at ” BBB22 “. On Tuesday night (18), during the live program, the actor pinned the countryman in conversation with Tadeu Schmidt.

After Tadeu announced the proof of immunity for the participants of the popcorn group, the presenter gave tips to the cast of the box on how to enjoy the night without the anonymous in the house. That’s when the atmosphere got tense.

Naiara Azevedo wanted to better understand the tips. “When the alms are too much, the saint is suspicious. Explain better to me, please? I’m used to being kicked in the back so much”, asked Naiara. “For us, because you’re not alone,” Douglas countered live.

The subject, of course, moved social networks. “Douglas showing he’s fed up with Naiara!”, wrote an internet user. “Guys… are you feeling a tense atmosphere between Douglas and Naiara? If so, speak up”, analyzed another.

Earlier, the two exchanged barbs over their first night’s sleep inside the “BBB”. Naiara complained about the noise in the morning while she was sleeping and Douglas replied that she had done the same thing during the night.

See video: