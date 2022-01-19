BBB22: Eliezer’s ‘pig laugh’ could indicate a health problem? – 01/19/2022

A new edition of BBB started this week and, with it, a wave of memes has already invaded social networks. One of the most commented – and unusual – moments was the laughter of participant Eliezer, 31, designer and entrepreneur, similar to the sound of a pig.

The moment was the subject of a joke by presenter Tadeu Schmidt and drew laughter from the confinement companions. Ana Maria Braga, seeing the scene, suggested that her brother look for a doctor. “Guys, he snores. There must be something there”, said the presenter.

According to otolaryngologist Carlos Barone Júnior, just laughter is not necessarily a warning sign and it is common for it to raise attention if it is associated with more signs. “If the person has other conditions, such as chronic nasal obstruction and snoring, they may have some anatomical alteration of the upper airway, which predisposes them to laugh with unusual noise”, explains the doctor at Prontobaby Hospital da Criança, in Rio de Janeiro. of January.

When a person laughs, several body structures are involved: from the lips, changes in the position of the tongue to respiratory changes, indicates Edilson Zancanella, an otolaryngologist specializing in sleep and a specialist at ABORL-CCF (Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial Surgery) .

In cases where obstruction and other problems provoke different laughs, the changes act as a vibrating effect, explains the professional.

“Respiratory factors such as nasal obstruction, increase in structures in the palate, uvula and pharynx, such as tonsils, can lead to an immediate vibratory effect associated with laughter. The intensity of laughter can modulate and intensify this effect causing different noises”, he says. .

When to seek medical help?

One of the main signs to look for an otolaryngologist is when you notice breathing difficulties from one nostril to the other, which can indicate a deviated septum.

“In these cases, there is a unilateral obstruction, usually one side of the nose doesn’t work well. And as the person has always been like that, he doesn’t notice”, says Carlos Barone Júnior. “If the person covers one nostril, inhales, repeats on the other side and notices that one breathes better than the other, it is a signal to seek help.”

zancanella, gives ABORL-CCF, points out that breathing through the mouth can cause several changes (dental, to swallow), apneas and more sore throat. There is also the risk of abusing nasal solutions, which are harmful to health. “They are vasoconstrictors that will bring serious future problems in addition to not solving the nasal problem”, he says.

Attention should also be paid in case of recurrent sore throat, snoring, runny nose, changes in smell, daytime sleepiness and poor quality sleep.