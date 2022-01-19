BBB22: Find out how the Immunity Test was for the Pipoca team

During this Tuesday’s program (18), the first “Immunity Test” of BBB22. The dynamic was unique to the Popcorn Team and would give immunity to two participants, in addition to R$ 10 thousand to buy products at Americanas.

On the morning of this Wednesday (19), the duos Laís and Bárbara and Luciano and Lucas continue in the dispute. The last participants to leave the race were Vyni and Natalia, who left after more than seven hours of competition. Check out the test update below:

Vyni and Natalia leave the dispute

The last duo to leave the dispute Vyni and Natália, because the sister played in the second block. They left the competition this Wednesday (19), after more than seven hours of competition.

Eliezer and Rodrigo leave the race

After six hours of dispute, the second pair that left the resistance test was Eliezer and Rodrigo. The brothers’ cube fell. Shortly before, the duo had almost dropped the cubes, but managed to get back to the starting position. Despite the recovery, they dropped out of the race soon after.

Slovenia and Jessilane are the first to be eliminated

After almost five hours of competition, Jessilane and Slovenia were eliminated. The cubes collapsed and Jessi and, shortly before, she had warned her sister that she was having difficulties. “I can’t do it anymore, really. I have a lot of back pain.”

During the test, Jessilane even asked Slovenia for more concentration on the task. Eslô replied “I’m not turning, my love”.

dynamics of the test

The dynamics of the test is as follows: divided into pairs, the bell will ring and the brothers will have to pick up four blocks according to what is informed on the screen, paying attention to the timer.

After the time is up, the pairs need to be back on the bases and balance the four cubes together, until the bell rings again. If participants drop the cubes, leave the platform or hold on to a cube that is not the closest to them after the timer expires, they are eliminated.

Participants were divided into the following pairs:

Eliezer and Rodrigo

Natalia and Vini

Laís and Barbara

Slovenia and Jessilane

Lucas and Luciano

Dynamics of the first week of BBB22

On this Tuesday’s program (18), Thaddeus Schmidt also took the opportunity to disclose how the dynamics of the first week of the program will be. Today’s dispute is worth two immunities for Team Popcorn.

On Thursday (20), when Linn da Quebrada, Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon arrive at the house, it’s Time Camarote’s turn to compete in its first competition, which will result in two more immunities.

On Friday (21) the call super test, where everyone participates. Popcorn and Cabins compete for the first Leader Test of the edition, valid, of course, the leadership it’s the Autoimmune Angel.

Closing the program, on Sunday (23) the classic Formation of Seawall. It will be triple and with proof back and forth. Each confined will indicate two people from the house to the Paredão. The one indicated by the Leader indicates one on the counterattack immediately.

