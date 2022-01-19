‘BBB22’: Naiara Azevedo sings a song with Marília Mendonça and says it will be released in February | TV and Series

Without knowing about the controversy surrounding the song “50 percent”, Naiara Azevedo sang an excerpt of the track to some of the participants of “BBB22” this Tuesday (18). Before introducing some of the verses, Naiara stated:

“I recorded with Marília and I haven’t had the pleasure of releasing it yet. It’s been two years since I recorded it. It’s going to be released now in February”, said Naiara without knowing that the release of the track could be cancelled.

Last week, shortly after the singer’s name was announced as a participant in the reality show, the track “50 percent” in a posthumous partnership with Marília Mendonça was criticized by the singer’s brother, João Gustavo. Naiara Azevedo’s team said it was a “affectionate tribute”. But the family says they are hurt by the singer for not having been contacted and claims that there is no release for the release.

On Sunday (16), Naiara Azevedo’s team said that she will give up releasing the song “50 percent”, recorded in partnership with Marília Mendonça, if the singer’s family wants to.

2 of 2 Naiara Azevedo and Marília Mendonça in 2020, recording a clip for the project ‘Juntas’ — Photo: Disclosure Naiara Azevedo and Marília Mendonça in 2020, recording a clip for the project ‘Juntas’ — Photo: Disclosure

Before the show’s premiere, when sought after by the g1, the advice of the country singer informed that “she is confined and doesn’t know anything inside”. As a result, there was a great possibility that Naiara could comment on the song or sing excerpts, as well as the other tracks on the DVD “Based on real facts”, which was recorded in December, in Goiânia.

It is worth remembering that in the last edition, Karol Conká sang excerpts from the new song “Louca e sagaz”, which was scheduled to be released in the first half of the year. But the release was postponed because of the rapper’s performance at BBB. This can also happen to Naiara, if the single’s cancellation is confirmed.

Since sending communications from Naiara’s team and Marília’s family (read the full below), the two teams have yet to meet to decide whether or not the track will be released. What is already right, according to Naiara’s advice, is the release of the track “Nem te culpo”, from the same album, this Wednesday (19).

Naiara’s entry into the house with an album ready recalls the plan of the previous BBB sertanejo, Rodolffo. He arrived with a DVD ready with his teammate Israel. The duo did well, with the song “Batom de Cherry” being the most played song of the year in Brazil.

Naiara’s album has 12 tracks and features Humberto & Ronaldo, Ícaro & Gilmar and Gabriel Gava.

The first musical controversy of “BBB22” began in the confinement. Naiara Azevedo announced that she has 12 songs ready, which can be released throughout the reality show.

THE inclusion of the track “50 percent” began to become controversial after criticism from João Gustavo on Twitter. He said that Naiara entered the BBB to “promote herself”, that she would not “take my sister’s name out of her mouth” and that she would not accept “anyone win in her name”.

Naiara’s team explains project

Naiara Azevedo’s team, when rebutting her brother’s criticism, described to the g1 the album project “Naiara Azevedo – Based on real facts” and said that “the two singers have always had a relationship of respect in music and in the personal sphere”.

According to Naiara’s team, the video for “50 percent” was recorded in 2020, for a project of hers called “Juntas”, which would have partnerships with other women. But the release was awaiting authorization from Marília’s record company, says the press office. This project ended up not coming out.

Authorization for the release of “50 percent” would have been given only at the end of 2021, without a set date (which the family denies; read more below).

Naiara decided to include the track on the album and “chose to re-record the song as a loving way to honor the singer, inserting images of the video clip on the screen of his new DVD”, says the team.

Naiara Azevedo is co-author of “50 percent”, along with Dener Ferrari, Vinni Miranda, Rafael Quadros and Waleria Leão.

Family reaffirms criticism

The Marília Mendonça family released a statement on Saturday night (15) in which they reaffirmed their brother’s criticism. Read:

“We are here with the mission of fulfilling Marília’s will, all the songs authorized by her in life will be released, as she wanted. What hurts us is to use the media in a strategic way to force the release, without even communicating with us. All artists have had the respect to look for us. We were never contacted by Naiara or by anyone from her team. The reasons for the denial was always up to Marília. And we will always respect her wishes, other songs will still be released because it was her desire. Unfortunately, we have been dealing with this kind of thing daily. Don’t ask those who live in pain to conform with everything, because what we have is much greater, we deal with the loss of a daughter, sister and mother, we don’t deals solely and exclusively with the artist Marília Mendonça”.

Naiara’s team emphasizes ‘admiration and respect’ and says it won’t launch if they don’t want to

Read the full note released this Sunday (16):

“Naiara Azevedo’s team has all the admiration and respect for Marília Mendonça and her family, and understands all the delicacy of the situation.

The process of recording the song “50 percent” was done through the two artists. For the release, a bureaucracy on the part of the record company is necessary – which is common with any recorded feat. Authorization for the artists to participate came only in the first half of 2021, and the release release for early 2022.

With the invitation for Naiara to participate in the reality show with the greatest visibility in Brazil, a career strategy was conceived for the singer and a DVD was recorded, which everyone knows how important it is for an artist. In this project, the track “50 percent” was included, a very special song for Naiara, and Marília’s participation was maintained through the images of the video clip already recorded, as a form of affection and admiration.

We reiterate that everything was always done within the legal procedures.

But, out of respect for Marília’s family, and if it is their will not to want this release, we will understand and not release the song.

And here it is emphasized, again, all the admiration and respect that has always existed among the artists.”

