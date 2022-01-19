BBB22: Naiara Azevedo tries to appear too much and takes Douglas Silva live inverted; watch

The climate pie was successfully served! Kkk After just two days of confinement, the spirits among the confined of “BBB22” are already in the flower of the skin. This Tuesday (18), the situation became even clearer after Douglas Silva pinned Naiara Azevedo live. Jeez!

It all happened during a chat with presenter Tadeu Schmidt. After announcing the immunity test for the Pipoca group, the journalist took the opportunity to give some tips to the Camarote participants on how they could enjoy the night alone in the most guarded house in Brazil. It was at this point that the thing ‘went out’.

There was nothing much to report. Just as Pipoca’s brothers had some exclusive hours at the house, now would be the time for the confined of Camarote to enjoy. Simple. Naiara Azevedo, however, got up from the sofa, and went to the center of the room, saying aloud: “When alms are too much, the saint is suspicious. Can you explain it better to me, please? I’m used to getting so many kicks in the back.” The actor then countered the singer’s line without hesitation. “For us, because you are not alone”, he fired, while the program was still on, and the mood immediately set in. See! Just spy:

LOOK AT THE OUTSIDE NAIARA TAKEN FROM DOUGLAS 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/vbaKYsPfXx — Central Acerola 🎲 (@CentralAcerola) January 19, 2022

The situation between the two was no longer the best, as, hours earlier, the duo exchanged barbs on account of their first night’s sleep within confinement. Naiara complained about the noise while she was sleeping first thing in the morning and Douglas pointed out that she had done the same thing during the night.

The reversal of the “City of God” star reverberated on social media and netizens were amused by the situation. “Guys… are you feeling a tense atmosphere between Douglas and Naiara? If yes, speak up”, reviewed a Twitter user. “Douglas showing he’s fed up with Naiara!”, wrote a second. “One more week and Douglas will be telling Naiara to go to hell”, pointed one more. Check reactions:

Douglas will deliver a lot on this bbb I’m feeling it 🗣 so far he was the only one who punched naiara in her face and live I still help https://t.co/244hYM4dz6 — marina 🧚🏻‍♀️ | GO ON LAUGHING (@celestieber) January 19, 2022

Another week and Douglas will be telling Naiara to go to hell https://t.co/cA5MtpUchZ — Luan (@luantigree) January 19, 2022

Douglas said “for us, you’re not alone”, live for Naiara. WARN IT’S HIM!!! — complicated&perfeitinha (@agoradespeitada) January 19, 2022

the douglas looking at naiara it’s me pic.twitter.com/g2TDhet2t4 — elisa (@mwrvetinha) January 19, 2022

lol douglas doesn’t even hide that he hates naiara — anilorac (@rolcaroli) January 19, 2022

douglas can’t stand naiara and absolutely no one can judge him for that — nai (@naipolivm) January 19, 2022

Douglas trying to show live that there is not only Naiara Azvd in the world — Yas (@yasminleitao) January 19, 2022

the seal that douglas silva gave naiara in live oh my god — juju (@juliapxc) January 19, 2022