BBB22: ‘Natália needed to be empowered to assert herself’, says model Vitor Maccla who militates about vitiligo

The new season of Big Brother Brasil debuts this Monday (17), surrounded by expectations, mixing once again, groups of anonymous and famous, totaling 20 participants. The reality show, which completes 20 years in 2022, promises to continue to polemic, but also to guide topics relevant to society. Among the participants, the model Natália Deodato, who has vitiligo and will put the autoimmune condition in the circle. We invited model and musician Vitor Maccla, who also has vitiligo and knows Natália, to comment and clarify: “She is a powerful woman! Her biggest challenge will be to control her impulses, in addition to ‘reading’ the game and understanding the best people to ally herself with. I hope that Natália ally herself with people who raise important agendas for society around the fight against prejudice and for diversity”

*By Brunna Condini

Is today! The BBB 22 debuts after ‘a place in the sun‘ at Globo, surrounded by expectations and already with questions in the circle. Of the 20 participants, three still follow isolation protocols because they have Covid-19, and should only enter the house this Thursday (20), after quarantine and negative tests. in the program Sonia Abram, ‘The Afternoon is Yours’, it was announced that they would be Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada, group members Cabin of editing.

Even with the ’embezzlement’ in the premiere, loved or hated, the attraction completes 20 years, with a new presenter, the lively Thaddeus Schmidt, and with the ‘promise’ of the usual conflicts, controversies and also to guide important issues for society. We at the site will continue to follow the reality show and shed light on relevant topics. And to ‘warm up’, we started today talking about diversity and inclusion.

Let’s talk vitiligo? The model and nail designer Natalia Deodato, Member of the group Popcorn revealed in his interview before the confinement, that he discovered the disease at age 9, when the first spots appeared near his eyes. “Natália participated in a live with me on my Instagram (@vitormaccla) about a year and a half ago. At the time, I wanted to understand what it was like for her to be a black woman with vitiligo. It was clear that Natália needed to be very empowered to assert herself with beauty, power and voice in the spaces she occupied. His path took place overcoming many prejudices, rejections and doubts regarding his ability. She is aware of the challenges of being a black woman and on top of that with the autoimmune condition”, says the model and musician Victor Maccla, who also has vitiligo, and is our guest for comment.

Vitor declares his support for the participant and believes that Natália has enough emotional intelligence to face the competition: “In a game like this, the relationship is the biggest difficulty. Prejudice she has overcome a lot throughout her life. She is a powerful woman! If there is prejudice there, I think it will take away from the letter and you will still be able to use it to your advantage. Her biggest challenge will be controlling her impulses, in addition to ‘reading’ the game and understanding the best people to ally with. I hope that Natália joins forces with people who raise important issues for society around the fight against prejudice and for diversity”.

Vitiligo is considered one of the diseases with the greatest emotional impact in dermatology. Do you believe that the pressure of the game can have consequences in the worsening of Natália’s vitiligo? “Her one doesn’t seem to have been active for some time, just look at her photos over the last few years: you can see little change in the stains. When vitiligo has stabilized for many years, it is more difficult for it to evolve exponentially. This happens through a long and arduous process of acceptance. This is perhaps the biggest banner she should defend at BBB: acceptance for people with vitiligo. So that many can see in her a reference of beauty with her spots. A reference of a woman who does not hide and occupies spaces with voice and strength”, analyzes Vitor.

“I also hope that her participation in the reality show will show thousands of people with vitiligo, that it is possible to have an absolutely normal life living with their stains, and that it is not necessary to mistreat your body with drugs and stigmatizing practices. However, participating in a program like the BBB, with exposure on a national level, we have no way of knowing how Natália will cope from an emotional point of view. I think she’s going to get it! I hope you can handle the hardship and can only convey good things. Anyone who has gone through everything that Natália has gone through in life is emotionally strengthened to deal with pressure situations”.

Empowerment narratives

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, in Brazil, more than one million people manifest this condition (0.5% of Brazilians). Worldwide, the disease affects, on average, 1% of the population. Last year, also at BBB, the subject came up, but still without someone inside to speak properly about the topic. That’s when the rapper Karol Conka opined about the ‘whiteness’ of the skin of Michael Jackson (1958-2007). In fact, the singer in conversation with fiuk and other participants stated that the singer had vitiligo because he “wanted to be white”, that is, in some way he was a carrier of the disease because he was prejudiced with the color of his skin. “I had vitiligo, it was emotional. He wanted to look like Fiuk and he got ugly, man. He was beautiful, his skin was whiter than yours,” said the singer.

At the time, Vitor talked to the site and we explained that vitiligo is an autoimmune disease that causes, as a symptom, white spots on the skin. The model reinforces that it is necessary to end ignorance and prejudice about the condition. “The first look and relationship with vitiligo spots is surrounded by fears and anxieties. My diagnosis was given when I was 5 years old, by a dermatologist who promptly guided me to a therapeutic practice to reverse the spots. This in itself already stipulates a stigmatizing practice, where the option of seeing vitiligo as just an aesthetic issue and another way of being in the world is not even placed. That is, from the beginning you already perceive yourself and are seen as sick. This causes a strong negative emotional impact”, he vents. “Today this changes, as vitiligo will be seen in prime time and not through stigmas, linked to treatments”.