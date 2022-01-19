‘BBB22’: Natália’s speech generates debate and historian says slavery ‘cannot be softened’ | TV and Series

“BBB22” debuted this Monday (17) and, of course, had a long chat among the confined. During the conversation, one of Natalia’s comments reverberated on social media.

The 22-year-old model and nail designer stated:

“I’m black. There really is a history that we came and we came as slaves, yes. Why? Because we were efficient. Why? Because we were strong. Why did we come as slaves? he was good at what we did. That’s why, because maybe if you put someone there to do that, maybe you wouldn’t be able to.”

The comment generated debates on the networks. For Antônio Carlos Jucá, professor of Brazilian History at UFRJ, this type of conversation is important.

“We are in a time of a lot of denialism. That ‘slavery wasn’t all that, the slave trade wasn’t all that’. And when in reality it was, yes, all of that. It was violent, serious, it cannot be softened. It is always good any discussion that arises to deny denialism”, says the teacher to g1.

‘Naturalization of Slavery’

Jucá commented on speeches such as Natália’s: “My impression through the speech is that she wanted to give a positive signal to black participation, to black people. But I think the problem with this speech is that it leads to a naturalization of slavery.”

He stressed that there is a mistake in speeches like this. “Africans were enslaved [no Brasil], but you have to remember that it was the indigenous people first. And blacks were brought in because African slavery already existed. And from the 15th century onwards, before the discovery of Brazil, the slave trade was already carried out in Africa. This trade already existed and that is the fundamental reason why Africans are brought here.”

“And it is important to call attention to her speech, which I found complicated because she has an even older racist discourse. On the one hand, the black people were valued, and the Indian was even more devalued. It was said that the African was not very intelligent, but very good at work. And the indigenous were lazy. So there was a double racism. It’s important to be careful with that.”

‘Process of alienation’

Presenter and communicator Roger Cipó commented on Natália’s speech. in the conversation with the g1, he expanded the debate: “Analyzing Natália’s speech, in addition to being extremely problematic, it is a disservice, not only to the black community, but to Brazilian society.”

“But it is not the total responsibility of Natália, who is a 22-year-old girl and who has clearly not had access to education and information. of the enslavement of African peoples in Brazil. We need to talk about this”, said Roger.

“Suddenly this episode sheds light on what black intellectuals have always been talking about in Brazil, even talking about how important it is for us to preserve and enforce, make it happen, Law 10,639, which obliges the teaching of the culture of black history in schools. public and private schools.”

“This teaching is important to really recognize the history of the African peoples who are responsible for the formation of Brazil. And to recognize this is also to say that the process of enslavement is recognized as one of the greatest crimes against humanity. harmful to society as was Auschwitz.”

On Twitter, lawyer Thiago Amparo commented on the speech given at the BBB. “It’s not because of efficiency. It’s because slaves were considered less than human and because slaves were the mainstay of an economic system based on their exploited labor.”

On the social network, also lawyer Fayda Belo tweeted about the theme: “It wasn’t because we were strong, it’s because for them we were inferior. Slavery was a brutal crime that stole our lives, our dignity and that to this day takes away our opportunities. Don’t romanticize slavery.”

