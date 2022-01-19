BBB22: Tadeu sends another kiss to Piovani and Marquezine says: ‘Don’t stop until she comments’

When closing the “BBB22” this Wednesday (18), Thaddeus Schmidt blew another kiss to the actress Luana Piovani, who had already received a special affection from the presenter at the premiere of the reality show after the program showed a video of her commented on her ex, Pedro Scooby, one of the participants of this edition.

Reality fan, actress Bruna Marquezine he recorded stories during the closing of this Wednesday’s program and praised the presenter when he realized that he had sent another kiss to Piovani, and he got excited.

“Bye, Tadeu, you’re so nice… Kiss Luana? He sent another kiss to Luana Piovani! Oh Thaddeus, thank you! She doesn’t stop sending kisses to Luana until she decides to follow along and post stories and tweet every day”, joked Marquezine.

Luana Piovani has generated public expectation that would like to see her commenting on the reality show, since her relationship with her ex is not the best and the actress often exposes Scooby on the networks.

But the actress has been resistant to public appeals, saying she does not watch and will not watch or comment on the show unless cute offer her a contract, so that it becomes a job for her.

