Behind-the-scenes video shows scene with character in action

A behind-the-scenes video revealed a possible scene from the film. batgirl, starring Leslie Grace (In a Neighborhood in New York). It is not possible to say if in the images we see Leslie or a stuntwoman, but we have the heroine in action.

Check out the video below:

batgirl will bring the version of Batgirl whose secret identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon. In the comics, she uses the codename Batgirl until she is paraplegic in an attack by the Joker, after which she assumes the identity of the tech expert Oracle, helping Batman in his investigations.

Grace will play the protagonist, while J.K. simmons will reprise the role of Commissioner and Brendan Fraser will be the villain this time. batgirl will be directed by the duo formed by El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever and Ms. Marvel), and will have a script of Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation).

The release date has not yet been set, but we know that the film should come straight to the HBO Max catalog.

