‘Benedetta’, Verhoeven and the importance of sex to tell a story – 01/18/2022

It happened almost thirty years ago. Crossing her legs during an interrogation in a room full of police officers, wearing nothing but a short dress and total control of the situation, Sharon Stone became a star and the thriller “Basic Instinct” a scandal. Not that Yankee cinema was, shall we say, so prudish. Rarely, however, was sex used as a narrative tool in such a powerful way as in the hands of director Paul Verhoeven.

It says a lot about the state of pop culture when, three decades later, Verhoeven releases a new movie, “Benedetta,” and all its marketing is built around sex. “Controversial”, “bold”, “profane”. The adjectives grace the story of the nun who, involved with a novice in Renaissance Italy, suffers from religious and erotic visions in a story about ambition, sacrifice and faith.

Paul Verhoeven Directs ‘Benedetta’ Scene Image: Imovision

Sex is clearly fundamental to the development of the plot. Part of the dramatic arc of Benedetta Carlini, the nun seized by hallucinations that could be divine intervention or a simple defense and self-preservation mechanism, involves sexual fantasies with Jesus Christ, whom she constantly repeats is “her husband”. On the earth plane, it is her relationship with another nun, Bartolomea, that triggers the conflicts moving the plot.

The impression that “Benedetta” is nothing more than Verhoeven’s fetishistic exercise is soon dispelled when the film’s most graphic moments are concentrated in a single scene. Its intensity, guided by the performance of actresses Virginie Efira and Daphne Patakia, in addition to the creative use of a small wooden figure of the Virgin Mary, determines the path and destiny of the characters, who navigate a terrain dominated by religious ignorance and the advance of black plague that swept across Europe.

It is, of course, not an easy balance. Few directors other than Paul Verhoven himself would be able to go beyond the “lesbian nuns movie” and embrace a text of such explosive potential with an unusual mixture of eroticism, danger and, who knew, good humor – remember “Warrior Jesus ” when watching the movie.

“Benedetta” is, of course, not as complete a triumph as her previous film, “Elle,” in which Isabelle Hupert’s character weaves a game of seduction with the man who raped her. But it is a solid addition to the filmography of the man who created such gems as “The Spy”, “Starship Troopers” and, his great masterpiece, “RoboCop”.

Still, it is curious to observe how sex is seen as its most shocking element. Which brings us back to “Basic Instinct” and Sharon Stone’s triumph as a protagonist who chews on the men around her – especially the policeman played by Michael Douglas – and who sees sex as… well, as something routine in adult life.

It is sad to imagine that a thriller like “Basic Instinct”, a story for adults and backed by a major studio as a candidate for a blockbuster, would hardly leave the drawer intact on the cinematic board of the 21st century. The reason is simple: the cinema mainstream today it is an asexual creature.

The moment Sharon Stone becomes a star in ‘Basic Instinct’ Image: Columbia

Cinema has always had a healthy, albeit troubled, relationship with sex. Especially since the 1970s, when the “new Hollywood” generation of filmmakers brought about a revolution in forms and customs, bringing real adults into real relationships. One of the most iconic moments in “Kramer vs. Kramer,” a drama starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep as a couple vying for custody of their young child, involves a guest of Hoffman’s and an awkward post-coital encounter.

As a tool to leverage the narrative, sex can be a brilliant resource. It’s like that, just to stay in more recent films and not delve into the history of cinema, in dramas like Neil Jordan’s “End of Affair” and Ang Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain”. wheat in “Match Point” by Woody Allen. In Nicole Kidman’s petty manipulation of teenager Joaquim Phoenix in “The Unlimited Dream.”

After the success of “Basic Instinct”, the 1990s also saw a procession of productions that bet on sex as a box office gimmick, even if there was no solid plot to justify it. It was the case of fiascos like “Jade”, with Linda Fiorentino, or “Body in Evidence”, with Madonna. Sharon Stone herself almost lost herself in replay with the bland “Invasion of Privacy”, then brilliantly rescued by Martin Scorsese in “Casino”.

Rose (Kate Winslet) poses and writes her name in the story in ‘Titanic’ Image: Fox

“Benedetta” is a rare opportunity to watch a film with adults and for adults in the cinema that uses sex as a narrative engine. Of course, for that, we need to get away from American productions and cinema. mainstream, seeking refuge in the much more receptive independent cinema. Apart from that, the rooms are still lined with superheroes and animated animals, with tuned cars and teenagers running away from assassins. All this without the slightest sexual suggestion.

Which is curious. This year also celebrates the silver jubilee (I had to consult…) of “Titanic”, one of the highest grossing cinemas of all time. A film with adults and for adults that certainly wouldn’t be the same without the engine of sexual desire, which would deprive us of one of the most emblematic scenes of modern cinema if Rose, with an almost angelic beauty, didn’t undress when asking Jack to draw it. as “one of his French girls”.