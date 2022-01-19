Birth rate at historic low alarms authorities in China – 01/18/2022 – World

China announced this Monday (17) that its birth rate fell in 2021 for the fifth year in a row. Thus, the world’s most populous country has moved a little closer to the potentially seismic moment when the population will begin to shrink, accelerating a demographic crisis that could weaken economic dynamism and even political stability.

Added to the increase in life expectancy that has accompanied the country’s economic transformation over the past four decades, the falling birth rate means that the number of people of working age continues to fall in proportion to the growing number of people too old to work. This conjuncture can lead to labor shortages, hampering economic growth and reducing the tax revenue needed to sustain a society with more and more elderly people.

The situation is creating a huge political problem for Beijing, which is already facing economic headwinds. Along with the demographics, the country announced on Monday that economic growth had dropped to 4% in the last quarter of last year.

The Communist Party has already adopted measures to combat the decline in birth rates, relaxing the notorious “one-child policy”: in 2016 it began allowing couples to have two children and, since last year, even three. Incentives are also being offered to families with young children and promised improvements in early childhood education and workplace regulations.

None of this has managed to reverse an undeniable truth: more and more Chinese women do not want to have children. “China faces a demographic crisis that transcends the imagination of authorities and the international community,” says Yi Fuxian, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has argued for years that CCP leaders have released demographic figures that underestimate the seriousness of the situation.

Data announced on Monday by the Office of National Statistics show that the number of births in the country dropped to 10.6 million in 2021 from 12 million a year earlier. It was even lower than in 1961, when the Great Leap Forward, Mao Tse-tung’s economic plan, led to starvation and death on a massive scale.

It is quite possible that the Chinese population will soon begin to shrink for the first time since the Great Leap. The number of deaths in 2021 (10.1 million) was very close to the number of births. Some demographers think the demographic peak may already be over.

“The year 2021 will go down in Chinese history as the year in which the country last saw its population grow,” says Wang Feng, a professor of sociology at the University of California at Irvine. For him, last year’s birth rate fell short of even the most pessimistic estimates.

Other wealthy societies are experiencing a similar decline, but most experts agree that China’s situation has been complicated by the unintended legacy of the government’s one-child policy, which between 1980 and 2015 rigidly policed ​​women’s reproductive choices.

While the policy was aimed at slowing the birth rate to promote economic growth, one of its effects is that today there are fewer women reaching childbearing age. The government relaxed restrictions on family planning just as economic and social conditions began to improve for women, who now delay marriage and motherhood.

“I don’t want to spend my savings on kids,” says Wang Mingkun, 28, who lives in Beijing and teaches Korean. “I don’t hate children. In fact, I even like them. I just don’t want to have children.”

As the one-child rule has been a mainstay of Communist Party policy for decades, questions surrounding its consequences have become politically divisive. Last week, when a leading economist argued that solving China’s falling birthrate would need to print trillions of banknotes, he was promptly censored online.

Ren Zeping wrote in an academic article posted on social media that if Beijing set aside the equivalent of $313 billion to help pay for aid like tax breaks for couples and more public day care, the problem would be solved. “China will have 50 million more babies in ten years,” he said. When the suggestion sparked a heated argument, his Weibo account was suspended for “violation of relevant laws”.

Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, has proposed similar measures in the past, but not on this scale, choosing to take more incremental steps to avoid drawing attention to past policy flaws.

More recently, Beijing has promised to reform laws banning discrimination against working mothers. The government has even banned tutoring in an effort to combat rising education costs and curb competition among parents of young children, something many couples cite as a reason they don’t want to have children.

Some of the regime’s efforts ended up compounding the problem, sparking grievances and creating more anxiety around marriage and child rearing. “More and more single women are reluctant to marry,” says Zheng Mu, an assistant professor of sociology at the National University of Singapore. “If a woman marries, her life options are more limited.”

Couples with children need to worry about getting access to the best teachers in the country, where education is still seen as the main path to a better life. Parents spend most of what they earn on their children’s education, including tutoring.

While authorities have banned workplace discrimination against mothers of young children, it still occurs frequently, discouraging families who need double income from having more children. And while women are encouraged to be part of the workforce and told that they have equal rights with their male colleagues, cultural expectations of them — including being seen as the people who care for others in the family—have not changed.

The Office of National Statistics announced the demographic figures on Monday as part of its report on national economic growth. China’s total GDP rose 8.1% in 2021, but much of that growth took place in the first half of the year.

Ning Jizhe, director of the body, said a low birth rate has become commonplace in many countries, citing Japan and South Korea. , those born at the height of the one-child era— has dropped by approximately 3 million.

While the pandemic has delayed marriages and births “to a certain extent,” according to Ning, he has also drawn attention to the rising costs of parenting, as well as other societal factors. Even so, he expressed the hope that the Chinese population will remain stable in the future. “The effects of the three-child policy will manifest themselves little by little,” he concluded.

This idea was challenged by He Yafu, an independent demographer from Zhanjiang, in the south of the country.

“Basically, in a country with a large population, like China, if the difference between the number of births and the number of deaths is only a few hundred thousand, that equates to zero growth,” he says. The warning is that this trend is irreversible.