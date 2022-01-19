BMW embraces the metaverse and will launch electric iX in Brazil live on Twitch

After confirming the arrival of two new electric models to the Brazilian market, BMW decided to innovate. That’s because, next Monday (24), the Bavarian brand will present the iX SUV in an exclusive live. What’s different? The release will take place on Complex Metaverse. That is, the car will be inside an exclusive server where fans will be able to closely follow the details and interact with the model.

For this, the automaker invited the professional player Bruno Nobru, streamer named “2021 Esports Awards Personality of the Year”, and the journalist, Cris Amaral, to participate in the event. The live will take place on Twitch, a video and game platform, on January 24, from 8 pm, can be followed on the official channel of Nobru na Twich.

Disclosure / BMW

Real-time test drive

The BMW action, created in partnership with Ogilvy Brasil, will offer a concept store on the platform. But the main attraction will undoubtedly be the possibility of carrying out a virtual test drive with the vehicle. BMW guarantees that it will be possible to reproduce in the virtual environment, with exactitude, the same resources and mechanisms of the real vehicle.

According to BMW, the idea is to anticipate the look, the sustainability proposal, the artificial intelligence and the sportiness of the vehicle. So, go combine resources from the metaverse, inserting a real model into a gamified environment, with augmented reality interactions. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that an automaker will bring the virtual environment to anticipate the launch of a car.

Last year, the brand had already pioneered Tik-Tok, when it used the video platform to present the new M3. “The BMW iX is an intelligent car, which updates itself automatically via the internet and with features that combine machine learning and AI”, stated in a note the Head of Marketing and CRM of BMW do Brasil, Jorge Junior. “It is a symbol of a new era of premium mobility”

BMW/Disclosure

digital showroom

To complete its strategy of uniting the metaverse with the automotive industry, BMW will also offer a virtual showroom for pre-booking the BMW iX. On the platform, the customer can see the different versions of the SUV up close and configure them the way they prefer. According to the brand, the entire process will be in 3D.

The model will officially hit the market in the second quarter of 2022. Prices, however, have not yet been announced. But because of the technology, it is expected that the values ​​will not be less than R$ 500 thousand.

”The launch is in line with the future generation of cars that is redefining the relationship between vehicles and people, so we reproduced and anticipated the launch of the car”, said Jorge “With this concept, we thought of an unprecedented dynamic to explore digitalization and anticipate the customer experience.”