Boeing 777 planes could be affected by 5G and flights to the US are canceled

Several foreign airlines have decided to cancel most flights to the US starting tomorrow, January 19, out of fear that 5G technology will interfere with aircraft equipment.

The new technology, which allows for speeds never seen before on the mobile internet, works on the same frequency as some aircraft radio altimeters, which has led the FAA to carry out numerous studies and to disable the use of 5G near some airports.

Radio altimeters are used to calculate the height of the plane in relation to the ground and, unlike the conventional altimeter, it does not use the pressure difference to calculate the height, but rather sends radio waves to the ground, which, when reflected and detected , make it possible to calculate the height of the plane, similarly to the radars used by fighter jets.

Starting tomorrow (19), operators AT&T and Verizon will allow the use of 5G in Band C. Subsequently, Boeing informed that it does not recommend flying the 777 to places where this technology is activated.

Airlines also expressed concern. The biggest fear on the part of Emirates, as well as Air India, ANA and JAL, is that the band could interfere with the accuracy and/or operation of the radio altimeters.

According to Emirates, in a statement, there is a “fear associated with the implementation of the 5G network in some US airports, and because of that Emirates will suspend flights from January 19th and with no scheduled date for return in the American cities listed. ”.

The list, in this case, is long and includes flights made from Dubai with the Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. The company informs that customers who are connecting and with final destination to one of these cities will not be able to board the first part of the trip.

Flights to Los Angeles and New York, operated by the Airbus A380, and to Washington by the Boeing 777, continue as planned. The latter will have the plane changed to an A380, according to sources told AEROIN.

Emirates, in turn, says that affected passengers do not need to contact and that they must wait for the flights to return (which has no set date) before contacting the company, their travel agent or ticket issuer to reschedule. the flight.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) and JAL (Japan Airlines) reported that Boeing warned of potential 5G issues with the 777, and that it is canceling flights to the US because of this, switching to the 787 Dreamliner where possible.

Air India reported a similar situation and that it is trying to change planes on routes to the US, but has already released a list of canceled flights for tomorrow, which include flights from Delhi to New York, San Francisco and Chicago, and from Mumbai to Newark. .

With the wave of cancellations, AT&T and Verizon announced that they will delay the rollout of 5G in airport areas, but did not give a date or details about this change. President Joe Biden, in turn, thanked the operators for their efforts and highlighted that the measure brings safety to air operations.

