Bolsonaro goes to Russia at a delicate moment in diplomacy

The Planalto Palace is preparing a trip by President Jair Bolsonaro to Russia, scheduled for February. The state visit will take place amid tensions between the Kremlin – which has been under the command of Vladimir Putin for 22 years – and Ukraine. The military escalation on the border between the two countries is watched with fear by the European Union and the United States.

Despite the delicate moment in Russia’s relationship with the West, the Planalto sees no problems with the timing of the visit. Interlocutors of the president say that perhaps the visit would not have taken place in this circumstance of conflict during the administration of Donald Trump in the White House, to whom Bolsonaro is aligned.

In an election year, Bolsonaro intends to make a trip to an influential country, as there are criticisms about the president’s performance in international politics that was affected by the pandemic. Another political objective is to garner support for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. This year, Brazil returned to occupy a provisional chair.

Among the economic objectives are to increase sales of Brazilian products to Russia, especially in agribusiness, attract Russian investments in the oil and gas area and cooperation in the space, cultural and military areas.

For the coordinator of the International Relations graduation at Ibmec-RJ, José Niemeyer, the visit is important, but the timing is bad: “From the point of view of International Relations, the visit makes sense. It is a world power and an important market for Brazil. But in geostrategy it is dangerous and even contradictory because Putin is about to invade Ukraine and Bolsonaro was an ally of the US under Trump. Will you pay a visit to a leader who confronts the US, the European Union and NATO? cannot dispose of an alliance with the US in that way.”

For the professor, there are still other risks to Bolsonaro. “To displease its root electorate, for being on the side of an ex-communist, ex-KGB. And to displease the liberals, since Russia has a preponderant state intervention, with privileges of private groups, in what we can call communism market”.

voltage escalation

This Tuesday (18), the United Kingdom and Canada decided to send military aid to Ukraine because they understand that there is a real risk of a Russian invasion of the country. Russia, however, rejects claims by the West that it is preparing to invade Ukrainian territory, although it has mobilized more than 100,000 troops towards the border.

This Monday (17), Russia sent troops to Belarus, which also borders Ukraine. Last week, meetings between NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and Russia ended with no agreement. Russia asks NATO to stop advancing on territories it believes to be in its area of ​​influence and as pressure signals the possibility of installing nuclear bases in Venezuela and Cuba, which are close to the US coast, which sparked an alert in the House. White.

The Russia/Ukraine conflict lasts for decades. Exactly 30 years ago, the Soviet Union was dissolved with Russia’s interest in controlling its own currency and maintaining a federation with its Slavic neighbors, but Ukraine decided for independence in a referendum. The separation intensified between 2013/2014, when Ukraine expressed its desire to join the European Union and NATO. In response, Russia annexed Crimea.

From an economic point of view, there is the background of gas supply to Europe. Russia supplies 40% of the natural gas that supplies the European Union, and part of that gas passes through Belarus, Ukraine and now through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which takes gas directly from Russia to Germany.

Bolsonaro’s travels

Newly elected, Bolsonaro debuted on the international stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2019. Even in 2019, before the pandemic, he was in the United States three times, still in the administration of Donald Trump, twice in the Japan and twice in Argentina. The president also went to Chile, Israel, China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, official travel has practically ceased. Bolsonaro was only in India, Uruguay and the United States, when he met Trump for the last time and arrived in Brazil with part of the entourage infected by the new coronavirus.

Last year, Bolsonaro was in Ecuador, the United States, Italy and the Vatican, returned to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and went to Bahrain. Since the election of Joe Biden, Bolsonaro has not returned to the United States.





For 2022, Bolsonaro’s trips to Suriname, Guyana and, possibly, Colombia and Peru are planned, but not yet made official, in January. In February, he goes to Russia, Poland and Hungary.