Bolsonaro has 10 days to testify in the PF

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) must appear before the Federal Police (PF) until January 28 to testify in the process of leaking information about electronic voting machines. The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, gave 60 days for the Chief Executive to give his testimony – the deadline began to run on December 13.

This will be the second time that the Chief Executive will have to explain himself to the PF. Bolsonaro will be questioned by delegate Denisse Ribeiro, assigned to the main investigations against the president and supporters. It will be the first time that the Chief Executive will meet her in person. She is also responsible for the investigation of Fake News and digital militias, which she asked to include the president himself in the investigation. Ribeiro has also asked for the preventive detention of allies of the Planalto chief.

The investigation against the president was opened by the minister, at the request of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which understood Bolsonaro’s statements, made in a live in mid-August last year, as referring to the confidential investigation of fake news. The argument also includes deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) and delegate Victor Neves Feitosa Campos, responsible for the investigation of the hacker attack — which took place against the TSE system in 2018 — and who was removed from the case by order of the minister. In testimony, Barros stated that the statements made by both at the time were not confidential and that he had access to the document as he was rapporteur of the voting committee printed in the Federal Chamber.

According to Thiago Turbay, criminal lawyer, partner at Boaventura Turbay Advogados, even though there is no absolute duty of cooperation on the part of the president, given that the criminal investigation is against him, Bolsonaro loses the opportunity to prove innocence. “The president will miss the opportunity to gather relevant evidence in his favor. However, it will be up to the president to comment on the case file, even if informing that he will not provide clarification. In this sense, two duties weigh upon him, to comply with a court order and in order to meet the legitimate expectations imposed on his position and the duties inherent to the institutional stability of the Republic,” he said.

remember the case

During his traditional weekly live on Thursdays, which took place in August 2021, the president raised suspicions about the veracity of the polls. Days later, alongside Filipe Barros, he showed the entirety of the document that was still in secrecy and without conclusion — then he made the link available for access on his social networks. The opening of the investigation by Moraes was the trigger that generated the criticism of September 7, when Bolsonaro said he would no longer comply with the Supreme Court’s decisions.