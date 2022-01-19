Bolsonaro is uncomfortable with Weintraub’s insistence on running for governor of São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro has been troubled by the stance of former Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, who has signaled that he will run for governor of São Paulo against the candidate supported by the president, Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas. The information is from the newspaper. The globe.

According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro has criticized the former minister, comparing his attitudes with those of former ministers who became critical of the federal government, such as Luiz Henrique Mandetta, Gustavo Bebianno and Carlos Santos Cruz.

Recently, Weintraub publicly disapproved of the president’s alliance with Centrão parties, as well as making harsh comments about the Infrastructure Minister’s “line of thought”.

“Their line of thought is not the same as mine and my brother’s, because we are conservative, anti-system, we don’t want to be chatting with those who are connected with a corruption scheme or with those who preach the absurd”, said the former. -minister, also citing the name of the doctor Nise Yamaguchi and the state deputy, Janaina Paschoal.

In an interview aired on Sunday 16, Weintraub refused to curse his former boss, however, he let slip that Bolsonaro knew in advance of police operations involving Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.