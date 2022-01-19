Boninho jokes with Luana Piovani about watching the reality show

After Luana Piovani said that she will not watch “Big Brother Brasil 22”, the program’s director, Boninho, 60, provoked the actress and said that even Alexa, a virtual assistance device, is watching, except for the ex-wife. Pedro Scooby, participant of the reality TV group Camarote.

In an Instagram post, the program director posted a video of Alexa talking about the start of “BBB 22”.

“Good morning, today begins the 22nd edition of ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’ with a presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. Do you know what that means?

“One of the participants is called Slovenia, whose name was inspired by the political conflicts of the 90s that led to the division of Yugoslavia. With such a creative family, the participant promises there”, he adds.

In the caption, Boninho wrote the following message: “Even Alexa is seeing the BBB, except for Luana!!”, laughed the director.

After Scooby was confirmed on “BBB 22”, thousands of social media users began to follow the actress to follow her possible comments about her ex-husband in confinement. However, she denied that she would comment on the reality show because she does not watch the show.

“I’m going to comment on what you want: that I’m not going to comment on “BBB” because I don’t watch it, I’ve never watched it in my life and I’m not going to see it now. I’ll end up knowing some things here on social networks”, he commented.

She said she was on a trip, but declared that she was aware of the great public attention on what she could say about Pedro Scooby’s presence on “Big Brother Brasil 21”.

“Anyway, I like to use social networks to do other things and not to comment on Big Brother, even because I don’t watch it”, he reinforced in the sequence. The relationship between Piovani and Scooby is remembered because of the controversies after the separation was confirmed in 2019.

The actress, who is the mother of the surfer’s three children, highlighted that she will only comment on the reality show if she is hired.

You guys keep pissing me off wanting me to comment on ‘BBB’. Write to Boninho there, ask him to make a contract. As I read the newspaper and commented on politics, he can give a summary and I talk about the program. There’s no other way. We make it a job.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the actress said she had received a large number of messages on social networks about the reality. “It’s going to be a little more boring than I thought. I’m glad it’s over,” he added.

The model Cintia Dicker, Pedro Scooby’s current wife, said that the custody of Dom, Ben and Liz will be alternated between her and Luana Piovani during the period in which the surfer participates in the “BBB 22”.