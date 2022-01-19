Botafogo board makes new proposal to hire Elkeson for the season

In search of reinforcements for the next season, the board of Botafogo is careful not to take any false steps to hire striker Elkeson. With the main objective of being able to count on the player in the next season, the team alvinegra wait for the negotiations to unfold to define the situation of the 32 year old player.

According to information released by the portal ‘GE‘, Elkeson is about to play Glorious. However, the proximity that the striker has with the Carioca team at this moment is just physical. After enjoying the vacation, the player returned to Rio de Janeiro where he started some specific work for the physical part. But the agreement with Botafogo is still far from being finalized.

Also as reported by the portal, the striker continues to keep in shape on his own and hopes to settle with a team, as he has not had a contract with any team since he left China. It is worth mentioning that the athlete has been enjoying the moments of tranquility next to the relatives and friends.

the board of Botafogo are interested in hiring Elkeson for this season and is planning a new proposal that will be sent to the striker in the coming days. a new one will be made salary readjustment, compared to the first offer, and the board understands that it needs to convince the player with a consolidated project.

During an interview with the portal ‘Fire on the Net‘ the vice president Vinicius Assumpção confirmed that there is interest in the player, but stressed the importance of the attacker fitting into the reality of the team: “A player of that size only comes if, in fact, he accepts to arrive in the conditions that Rafael accepted. Come here and buy a project with us and Rafael did it”.